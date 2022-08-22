A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 22, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Why Wouldn't Your Nutritionist Have An Eating Disorder?

When you think about what constitutes an eating disorder at its most basic definition — namely, a constant preoccupation or obsession with food — it makes sense that folks whose livelihoods revolve around nutritional decision-making would be particularly susceptible to them. In this piece by Bustle contributing editor Margaret Wheeler Johnson, dieticians and nutritionists detail the ways in which the industry puts pressure on them to be shining examples of healthy eating themselves (going back to the culture within dietetics curriculums) and how that can easily go awry, resulting in professionals practicing while battling EDs themselves. (And BTW, if you’re interested in this piece, do I have the podcast recommendation for you!) Read More

The Latest

Your Virgo Season Horoscope Is Full Of Big Moves

Starting today, the sun is setting up shop in the earth sign’s territory, prompting everyone to get organized, re-focus on our personal development, and learn how to roll with the punches. Maybe for you that means restructuring your daily routine or taking a long, hard look at your financial sitch. Either way, big shakes are in store. Read More

TikTok's Most Anticipated Novel Lands In Bookstores This Week

If Alex Aster’s six-figure BookTok success story isn’t enough motivation for you to finish that manuscript you’ve been working on… maybe it will be enough motivation for you to go out and buy her book? No shade, in this newsletter we celebrate realistic, achievable goals! (Although I have the utmost faith in all of you to be the next big BookTok thing as well.) Read More

Must Reads

Allie Bennett's “Treadmill Strut” Started A Walking Movement On TikTok

The message that started it all? “Pro tip: Don’t put the treadmill on 3.6 speed and strut to ‘When I Grow Up’ by the Pussycat Dolls unless you wanna feel like the baddest b*tch alive.” Natch, that’s what the entire population wants, so the rest is history. Read More

Telfar Just Released Barbiecore Tote Bags & A New Athleisure Collection

The designer behind the It Bag of the last few years is breaking into the athleisure game, and trust, the pieces are cute enough for a Meredith Blake-style camping trip. Read More

At 28, Roxanne Assoulin Was Managing A Budding Jewelry Business

And a new marriage, and a second baby — NBD! But all these years later, her brand, which couldn’t be more fitting of its tagline, “Jewelry that makes you smile,” is still going strong. In fact, her customizable Alphabet Soup bracelets are only gaining popularity among millennials and Gen Z-ers thanks to the Y2K’s aesthetic resurgence. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Get into a consistent daily routine. Read More

More Good Stuff