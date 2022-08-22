Astrologer Alexandria Lettman shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 19, 2022.

New information may have come to light over the weekend, which could continue to play on your mind this morning. As Mercury in Virgo separates from Neptune retrograde in Pisces, you may feel anxious or untrusting as you face reality checks that you’ve been lied to or misled. Grounding practices such as going for walks, exercising, and taking regular work breaks will help get you out of your head and stop overthinking.

Thankfully, by midday, Mercury will connect with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn, bringing clarifying energy that will empower you to ask thought-provoking questions and dive deep to uncover the truth about the information shared with you. Read in-between the lines and trust your gut instinct on whether people are being straight up with you.

Get ready for a dynamic shift as the Sun's ingress into detail-oriented Virgo in the late hours of the night will energize your mind. Virgo Season will heighten your intellect and encourage you to lead with determination to refine and improve your surroundings. Thoughtful acts of service and honest advice from your loved ones will empower you to become the best version of yourself. Prioritize your wellbeing and get into a consistent daily routine.

Use your heightened concentrative power to get ahead with your tasks and errands today. Knocking things off your to-do list strategically by focusing on the simplest and most important tasks will help you make fast progress towards your work goals without burning out.

As you look to the future, try to keep an open mind and trust that you can get everything you want in life. You may have changing feelings towards love and children, making this the perfect time to get specific about your dream relationship and what you need in life to be happy.

Try not to panic about the prospect of growing up or what could potentially go wrong in your future. If it helps you to feel safe and secure, consider how you can invest in your future financially and avoid making any commitments when you feel anxious.

Now is the time to initiate conversations with your partners to get something off your chest. In any solid and healthy relationship, you should always feel safe to have open and honest discussions. Be clear when articulating your point and try to stick to the facts.

Getting into a positive and consistent routine today will boost your efficiency and work speed, and lessen your stress. Forget about how you’ve been taught to work productively, and instead, focus on what you need to be healthy, happy, and organized.

If you’re single, today is a great day to get back into the dating world. Don’t be afraid to ask specific questions to ensure that you and your date are on the same page — there’s nothing wrong with having high standards! If you’re already partnered up, dabble in a new creative hobby and put your happiness first.

Pay attention to your subconscious thought patterns and whether you are making your own decisions today. You may feel more reflective and mentally agile, but watch out for getting caught up in hyper-analysing people and situations, which could turn into obsessive perfectionism.

Speak your mind and share your ideas with your friends and community today. Your power of suggestion will be stronger than ever, making today a great day for successful networking. Speak with confidence and logic, and you’ll find that people instinctively side with and support you.

Don’t shy away from making big and ambitious decisions today. Take your time to reflect on your career and financial goals and get in touch with the right people who can support you. Empower yourself to ask for what you deserve, whether that's recognition or a raise.

Hit the books and get studying today. Empower yourself to search for information and meaning independently, rather than relying on others to give you the answers and their unique perspective. Formulate your own opinion on what’s being said around you and ask deeper questions in conversation or debates.

Try not to worry excessively about where you went wrong in the past, and instead, focus on making the best decisions in the present. Take your time when handling money, important documents, and contractual agreements. Don’t skip over the details or forget to make your edits before hitting send.

You may be considering your overall life goals, which could lead to upfront discussions with your loved ones about how they can support you in achieving your dreams. Lean on your partners, ask for advice, and don’t forget to ask how you can help them.

