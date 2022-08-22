Taylor Swift was right — August is slipping away indeed. Astrologically, that can only mean one thing: Virgo season is here. Between August 22 and September 22, the sun stations in the earth sign’s territory, motivating you to get organized, zero in on our personal development, and plan next big moves. The swift mutable sign is also teaching you how to roll with the punches during the seasonal transition — which looks different for everyone. That’s why knowing how Virgo season 2022 will affect your zodiac sign is a must.

As a practical earth sign, Virgo is related to the physical world, including the body, nature, and wealth. This is a great moment to prioritize wellness by incorporating healthy habits (hot girl walk, anyone?), restructuring your routine, and reviewing your finances. That’s especially the case now that Uranus, the planet of shock and change, begins its retrograde period in materialistic Taurus on Aug. 24, This transit is pushing you to focus on your relationship with money and break up with financial habits that aren’t working anymore.

“Virgo season is a time to buckle down and get organized as we mellow out from the high-octane energy of Leo season,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. “It’s usually great to focus on cleaning up our messes during Virgo season, but this year we might have to settle for finding some creative ways of working around them.”

That’s because Virgo season is riddled with intense transits, including September’s Mercury retrograde. Starting Sept. 9, Mercury’s backspin stations in relationship-oriented Libra, stirring up chaos in partnerships, messing up travel plans, and causing tech malfunctions. Mercury also happens to be Virgo’s ruling planet, making the shake-ups and misunderstandings even more intense. “It’s not about avoiding self-improvement, it’s more about getting comfortable with the fact that perfect doesn’t exist,” Marquardt explains. “This Mercury retrograde will show you where balance needs to be restored in your life, but that balance may not start to settle in until after Oct. 3 when Mercury goes direct.”

With all the cosmic happenings this season, you’ll want to know how Virgo season 2022 will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This season is all about self-discipline, Aries. Virgo is shifting your focus from creating to actualizing the big projects you may have dreamt up during Leo season. These side hustles may bring in extra income, or you may run into a change in career — either way, this is a moment to plan and read the fine print.

“Aries will be tasked with staying nimble when things are uncertain,” says Marquardt. “They're learning to let go of their usual routines and stay agile while Virgo season confronts Aries with some necessary adjustments. When daily life feels too difficult to control, Aries can take solace by prioritizing their spiritual practices.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Virgo season is a liberating time for you, Taurus, but that does come with its fair share of change. Fellow earth sign Virgo is your creative muse, so don’t be afraid to try out new forms of art. While Virgo enables your practical mindset, the maiden is also teaching you how to shape-shift and transmute energy when things don’t go as planned.

“Taurus is going through a personal and creative renaissance during Virgo season,” says Marquardt. “There's a lot of energy coming from within, and Taurus is going to break free from outdated self-concepts and limiting beliefs.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The last month has been an extremely social time for you, now Virgo season is giving you a chance to recharge. This is an especially personal time, so feelings of nostalgia may get the best of you. It’s important to take things slow, ground yourself, and check in on your mental health.

“Virgo season is going to boost Gemini’s creativity and vitality, so they’ll have more motivation to get organized and pay attention to the demands in their personal and professional lives,” says Marquardt. “They might not pull off as much as they hope to, but they'll feel assured that their productivity is trending in a better direction.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Virgo season is picking your brain, Cancer, so it’s a great time to open up. This month is giving you the intellectual foresight to read between the lines and gain clarity on issues that you may have glossed over before. Uranus’ backspin may bring changes to your friendships, and it’s likely you may be taking on a different role.

“[Being in their head] can feel unnatural in many ways, but it's a great test for Cancers to better understand the power of their own minds,” says Marquardt. “They'll be the advice givers, the solution developers, and they'll stay focused on the larger picture without getting too bogged down in unnecessary details. It's a future-forward time for Cancer, which should feel refreshing since they have a tendency to live in the past.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be coming down with post-Leo-season blues, but Virgo season is giving you the quiet time you need to recenter yourself and get your priorities organized. This time is about finances, and with Uranus retrograding in your tenth house of career, you may be seeing major changes at work or may introduce a new stream of income.

“Leos will be adjusting their budgets, making sure bills are paid on time, and gaining more self-esteem as they knock items off their to-do lists,” says Marquardt. “If work isn't providing the necessary resources for Leo to live the life they want, they may have to come up with some creative moves in the workplace, which could result in a change of career or even a raise or promotion in their current job.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your season is especially transformative for you, Virgo. It’s more than just about getting your ducks in a row or restructuring your routine, but it’s also a time of complete expansion in your inner world. You may do a complete switch-up when it comes to some of your habits or beliefs that you cling to. Try not to have too many expectations and go with the flow.

“[This season is] encouraging Virgo to be more flexible in all areas of their life,” says Marquardt. “Things can't always go according to plan, and that's an important lesson to learn. Relationships will also be a key theme, and many Virgos will be parting ways with their partner or getting coupled up with someone new.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be feeling exhausted from all the socializing you’ve done this past month, Libra. Virgo season is reminding you to spend some alone time with yourself and focus on your spiritual growth. Uranus retrograde is completely revamping your world, and it’s causing you to see your dependency on others.

“They're in an existential space right now and contemplating some serious life changes, even if it's just coming up with new perspectives because the old way of looking at things isn't working anymore,” says Marquardt. “The inner journey will ultimately be worth it for Libras, and the payoff will arrive soon with Libra season just around the corner.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your social life is buzzing this Virgo season, Scorpio. You may feel a sense of stability and support from your social network more than ever before. You may experience intense shifts in your romantic relationship thanks to Uranus retrograde, so don’t be afraid to lean on your friends to help you get through some of those roadbumps.

“As long as Scorpio doesn't fall into the role of people-pleaser, they should enjoy a fairly social time this month, surrounded by people they love the most — even if they're starting to feel a little peer-pressured in some cases,” Marquardt says. “Scorpio is also going through some sudden one-on-one relationship developments, which can feel like a super exciting time, but they should try to think things through as much as possible and avoid being too impulsive when it comes to dating and romance.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Spontaneity is totally unnecessary during Virgo season, Sagittarius — right now is all about color coding your closet, organizing your work folders, and facing the world. Your thirst for exploration and spiritual advancement may be tested, as you’ll find it more fitting to focus on material matters instead, like your finances, health, and your career.

“Life direction is the theme for Sagittarius this month. That could have them asking big questions about their career path, or maybe they're just thinking in more sustainable and longer-term ways than they're used to,” says Marquardt. “Structure is needed right now, and they'll be motivated to find new ways of creating it.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re in your main character era right now, Capricorn. With Virgo season sparking inspiration in your house of personal expansion, you may feel a strong need to reach out for more, whether that’s through introspection or travel. It’s a great moment to activate your artsy side by exploring new creative pursuits.

“Capricorns will feel like they're flying around the world during Virgo season,” says Marquardt. “That might include actual traveling, but it could also be more cerebral, where Capricorn's mental and spiritual horizons feel like they're expanding a lot. There's a serious desire to experience more of what life has to offer right now.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Big changes are afoot this Virgo season, Aquarius, so prepare for some turbulence when it comes to intimacy. You may be doing a complete rebrand, letting go of what no longer serves you, and introducing new practices in your daily routine. These shifts will feel close to home, not just because Uranus is your home planet, but because it’s orbiting your family and origins sector.

“Aquarians can expect matters of love and intimacy to have peaks and valleys. It might not feel like there's a rhyme or reason to it, but Aquarius is along for the romantic ride,” says Marquardt. “It'll be important for Aquarius to pay down debts, use their resources to the best of their ability, and not lose faith if the physical side of life isn't working out in their favor right now.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Virgo season is relationship-oriented for you, Pisces. But you’re being pulled out of your typical romanticization of relationships and viewing them from a practical lens. It’s possible you’re seeing things in your partnership that you’ve brushed off before, or you’re completely shifting what you previously believed the relationship to represent to you.

“Pisces is coming into a strong awareness of the role they play in relationships. Ultimately, they'll realize that their one-on-one encounters are acting as mirrors,” says Marquardt. “It can feel like a vulnerable time for Pisces, but if they humbly embrace new ways of looking at their own sense of purpose and identity in the world, they can experience huge evolutions in their mindset and overall identity this Virgo season.”