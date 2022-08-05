A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 5, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

To The Beauty Products I'll Never Use

I *still* have a little plastic case of Lisa Frank Band-Aids that, even as a little kid obsessed with the colorful creatures, were way too special to use. Mess up the Bubble Kitties’ little faces with my bloody knee scrape? I think not. So I loved Alix Strauss’s ode to the limited edition beauty collection she’s diligently kept since her Lip Smackers days. Read More

The Latest

Why Monday Is Set To Be One Of The Luckiest Days Of The Year

If you’re into astrology or numerology, August 8 is poised and ready to offer you some serious Leo magic — not as powerful as Lee magic but still pretty good I guess. Read More

For The Days When You’re Not On Your Hot Girl Walk Game

To me, this tweet perfectly encapsulates the vibe of summer 2022. So while movement and fresh air are always good — even when it’s 90-something degrees and humid as hell — the concept of a Grumpy Girl Stomp is resonating with me a lot more than a Hot Girl Walk. Read More

Must Reads

I've Read The Harry Potter Books 30+ Times & This Plot Hole Still Haunts Me

Bustle’s senior fashion editor Kelsey Stiegman is a lifelong Harry Potter nerd/Wizarding World expert. And though she’s identified a fair number of problems within the intricate tapestry that [name redacted] invented (Why didn’t Hagrid get his wand back after he was proven innocent? Why didn’t the Order just break the prophecy?), this one keeps her up at night. Read More

I Never Orgasm During Sex. What Can I Do?

While very fun, “orgasms are not, despite societal insistence otherwise, the goal of sex,” writes Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit. But, that also doesn’t mean you should stop exactly for exactly what you want — a good partner will be down for whatever works for you. Read More

Kendall Jenner's Denim Mini Skirt Look Is Giving 2008 Hollister Energy

All she’s missing is a pair of Ugg boots for a full-on mid-aughts mall rat look. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

There’s some turbulent energy afoot. Read More

More Good Stuff