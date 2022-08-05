Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For August 5, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 5, 2022.

There’s an intensity in the air today that will make it hard to kick back and relax. Not only is the moon in all-or-nothing Scorpio, but it’s also receiving friction from multiple planets. This type of turbulent cosmic weather often translates into a lot of tension down here on earth.

At the start of the day, the Scorpio moon faces off with the sun in fun-loving Leo, creating a moody atmosphere. Toward the second half of the day, it gets into heated opposition with Mars and Uranus in stubborn Taurus, with energy akin to sitting on a powder keg. If you’ve avoided dealing with a situation, it may be unavoidable now.

By later tonight, serious Saturn in Aquarius will add to the frustration when it squares off with the moon. It will be easy to feel discouraged. Fortunately, Venus in tenderhearted Cancer can lend some support, encouraging us to find strength and comfort in the people, places, and things that we love.

You might feel you have to handle everything by yourself, but you don’t. Reach out to the people you call family. You’ll get the support you need.

You’ll have little patience for others today, which could lead to unnecessary conflict. Before you react, step back and breathe.

Feeling unsure of which direction to take? This is one of those times when you need to listen to your heart.

Be mindful of talking yourself out of an opportunity just because you can’t predict the outcome. Sometimes the only way to find out is to just do it.

A family or home-related issue could come to a head today. Navigate the fine line between exercising boundaries and allowing others to help.

Be mindful of getting pulled into triggering online discussions. Shift your focus toward something more uplifting, like a groupchat.

Feeling stressed about a financial situation? There’s a good chance things will work in your favor. A professional opportunity or some funding could come through.

People might be demanding of your time and energy, taxing the little energy you do have. Consider outsourcing some of your responsibilities or taking time off.

It’s getting more difficult to have an irregular schedule. What can you do to bring stability or structure to your day?

If you’re stuck overthinking your next step, talk to someone who can help with decision-making. They’ll likely provide sound advice.

Step outside of your comfort zone if you want to grow professionally or personally. Find pleasure in learning something new.

You might be feeling extra heavy today. Give yourself a break and seek out things that bring you joy — the simpler, the better.

