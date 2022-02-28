A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on February 28, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Is Las Vegas The New Destination For “Abortion Tourism”?

In May, Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, signed SB 8, a state law banning abortion once a “fetal heartbeat” is detected — before many pregnant people know they are pregnant. Young women in Texas were furious; Carla Ramazan, who graduated from a Texas university that month, was one of them. Now she saw a way she could help: Girls in Texas needed abortions, and flights to Las Vegas, her home state, were cheap and frequent. She would start a Nevada-based nonprofit to help women travel to Vegas specifically to end their pregnancies. “Abortion tourism,” she thought. Read More

The Latest

The Best Looks From The 2022 SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman channeled Wednesday Addams, Elle Fanning went for a menswear-inspired Gucci suit (and also showed her support for Ukraine with blue and yellow nails), and Venus Williams stunned in a one-sleeved white gown with a silver bustier underneath — although, not sure anything tops Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino’s Romy and Michele reunion moment. Read More

Your March Horoscope Is Here

The month kicks off with a lucky new moon — prime time to focus on manifesting and intention setting, so hit “send” on that job application you’ve been working on. On March 20, we’ll welcome the start of Aries season, which is also the beginning of the astrological new year, pushing you to take action on your goals. In other words, the stars are forecasting a productive month! Here’s exactly what’s in store for your sign. Read More

Today’s Reads

Finally, A Writer Who's Honest About The “Bone-Chilling Terrors” Of Marriage

Heather Havrilesky, whose name you probably recognize from her long-standing advice column “Ask Polly” on The Cut, didn’t pull any punches while writing her memoir Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage. “I really wanted to write about cold feet,” she says. “I really wanted to write about the bone-chilling terrors of having a kid with someone and not really knowing if you're going to be able to do it without freaking out on each other constantly.” Here, she chats with Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit about the dullness of marriage, crushes, and constantly reinventing your future. Read More

An Ode To The Absolute Perfect Red Liquid Lipstick

The Lip Bar’s “Hot Mama” dries almost instantly, but it doesn’t look dry because it contains hydrating jojoba seed oil, giving you that perfect velvet-matte finish. And we won’t lie to you and say it’ll hold up through a double cheeseburger and fries, but it easily handles snacking and sipping without spreading past your lip line. Read More

The 14 Most Swoon-Worthy Beauty Launches From This Month

From a conditioning scalp scrub to a plumping facial oil, these are the new beauty products Bustle editors loved in February. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Add a little bit of spice. Read More

More Good Stuff