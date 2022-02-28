Here's Your Horoscope For February 28, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 28.

The moon is in future-forward Aquarius today, putting the emphasis on innovation and resourcefulness. Whenever the moon is in this inventive and independent sign, we can expect to find ourselves looking to break free of situations that feel like we’re rehashing the past or just doing more of the same. We’re also looking to experiment, especially with cutting-edge technology or exciting ideas.

Near the start of the day, the Aquarius moon faces off with unstable Uranus in Taurus. As a result, there could be a chaotic energy in the air that could have us feeling on edge. Additionally, as Uranus often triggers unexpected events, there could also be something that comes along that surprises us. We’ll need to think on our feet or think outside the box in order to keep things running smoothly. Meanwhile, we may need to be mindful of anxiousness and nervous tension at this time.

Towards the latter half of the day, moon teams up with brainy Mercury and serious Saturn, which are both in Aquarius as well. Under this cosmic combination, this could be a great time for executing plans geared towards change and progressing us forward. Since Aquarius is also a community-driven sign, today reminds us that we can improve things for the better when we do it as a team.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In what ways can you afford to be more selfless or giving? Perhaps you might backing a friend with a show of support. You might also want to consider supporting a community cause.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take care that you’re not trying to take everything on by yourself today. You don’t have to put more on yourself than necessary. Sometimes just doing what you can is more than enough.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be be feeling super restless today. Perhaps it will help you to get outside and burn off some of the extra energy. Also, giving your mind something to do, like a class or workshop, could help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It gets harder and harder to avoid talking to your partner or a key person about something that’s been weighing on you. It’s possible this talk could be about money. Confront the issue head-on.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of putting more energy into a relationship than you’re getting back from it. Meanwhile, it may be necessary to work out the terms of a contract or an agreement.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Staying flexible is your key to success today, especially if there’s a monkey-wrench that’s thrown into your plans.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may not be feeling like your usual charming and carefree self. If you need help with working your confidence up, dressing yourself up or writing yourself a love letter could do the trick.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It may be time to create some space between yourself and someone that repeatedly presses your buttons, namely if you’re related to this person. Seek out your chosen family.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to beat yourself up if it feels like you’re moving slower than usual in accomplishing a goal or bringing an idea to life. It’s better to go slow and take your time rather than rushing through it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There could be a financial opportunity that comes your way today. Make sure you ask for what you’re worth. Don’t be too modest when it comes to acknowledging your skills or talents.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today presents you with two options. You can either be super hard on yourself or you can be encouraging toward yourself. Hint: the latter option will leave you feeling more empowered.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your energy may be lower than usual today, which is a good excuse to kick back and relax or take the day off if you can. Try to soothe yourself with books, music, or films that inspire hope.

Want to learn more? Check out your February 2022 monthly horoscope.