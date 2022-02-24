Here’s Your Horoscope For March 2022

March 2022 kicks off with a lucky new moon in Pisces on March 2. This lunation will bring your manifestations to fruition and spark extensive emotional changes that contribute to your newfound optimism toward the future and your dreams. Venus and Mars enter Aquarius on March 6, allowing you to focus on your wider ambitions without the usual scattered and hyper-sensitive Piscean energy. The visionary, intuitive, and escapist side of you will emerge once Mercury enters Pisces on March 9. This will cause a shift to the dynamics of your conversations and influence you to become more compassionate, creative, and whimsical with your expression.

The analytical and focused full moon in Virgo on March 18 will put the spotlight on hard truths, encouraging you to tie up loose ends and resolve situations you’d like to put behind you. Daring and vivacious Aries season will ignite your inner fire on March 20 when the Sun enters this bold and passionate sign. This will mark the beginning of the astrological new year and push you to take action and progress toward your goals. You’ll have to get used to assertive conversations and impatient demands once Mercury in Aries stirs up the heat on March 27. However, Mercury in Aries will leave you feeling energized, open to sharing your opinions, and ready to step up as a leader.

Happy birthday, Pisces!

Your inner sensitivity will be illuminated this month, asking you to prioritize how you feel on the inside. Your focus will be on your mental health and how it contributes to your ability to see your goals through to the finish line. As the month progresses, you’ll have to address the work and responsibilities that you’ve been neglecting. Avoid cutting corners to get things done faster, and try not to start any new tasks when you have yet to face old priorities.

This month is the perfect time for you to collaborate, network, and pour even more love into your friendships. You have more people around you who want to support you than you realize. Making professional connections and effectively manifesting new opportunities will feel effortless as Pisces season magnetizes your energy. Later in the month, your dating life could take a turn, prompting serious “What are we?” discussions that may end the current chapter you’re in. Speak your truth and keep faith that everything happens for a reason.

Keep your eye on the prize this month. Maintaining your focus on achievement without getting distracted by hobbies and gossip could be your greatest challenge. Make sure that the career goals you’re setting are what will truly bring you happiness and fulfillment. Toward the end of the month, you might have to own up to hard, close-to-home truths and acknowledge how your past holds you back from believing that you can make your wildest dreams come true. What’s stopping you from following your heart?

This month will be particularly romantic and otherworldly for you. Expect a shift to your worldview that will allow you to make better judgments rooted in positivity, optimism, and love. You will face challenges to consider alternative perspectives and empathize with other people’s experiences during difficult conversations. Challenge yourself to question your default reactions when faced with confrontations.

If you’ve been prioritizing your growth after difficult life experiences, this month, you’re encouraged to focus on the light at the end of the tunnel. Hold faith that you will soon see the greater meaning behind your struggles. Follow your intuition and gut instincts, especially when presented with new joint opportunities or contracts, but avoid making definitive decisions when you have rose-tinted vision. Toward the end of the month, you will have to face the truth about your physical and psychological habits and whether you have become complacent in your routines.

You could be ready to meet the partner of your dreams, but before you can, you must make sure that you are the best version of yourself. Release the past so that you can have the future you’ve been hoping for. What truths do you have to face about yourself, and how can you step up to resolve conflicts that you played a part in? Consider how much you have matured emotionally since the new moon in Virgo in September 2021, and whether you can own up to your faults to have an equal partnership.

This month, the focus will be on your sensitivity to other people, and how much you allow this to distract you from your own responsibilities. It’s time to prioritize your needs and set stronger boundaries that allow you to support other people without giving too much of yourself away. Notice when you are overworking yourself with the unspoken expectation of receiving something back — you could be hurting yourself by placing these expectations on others. Later in the month, you will experience a relieving end to mental patterns marked by waves of insecurity and overthinking. Call yourself out when you fall back into old habits and commend yourself for your growth.

Dreamy Pisces season will encourage you to express your creative side. Whether you’re a creator or consumer, prioritize celebrating art and music this month and have fun with it. Not every one of your ventures has to turn into a professional goal. If you’ve been experiencing any friendship drama or you’ve held thoughts and feelings about someone to yourself, you will be pushed to finally address the situation as the month progresses. Remember that there’s a way to be direct and honest without coming across as critical or confrontational.

Sagittarius, this month you will be focused on making your deepest wishes come true. These might be desires of yours that you haven’t shared with anyone and perhaps were too nervous to speak into existence before. Let your wishful thinking carry you, and embrace your natural positivity. You’ll find yourself bringing projects to a close in your professional life later in the month, but the success may not be as satisfying or glamorous as you imagined. Practice celebrating your achievements as stepping stones that will take you closer to your greater ambitions.

This month, you will have to allow yourself to be vulnerable. It’ll be easier for people to connect with you if they can relate to your experiences and understand the emotional changes that you deal with behind the scenes. Towards the end of the month, you will realize that your outlook needs to change in order for you to embark on new journeys. Consider how your perspective has limited your opportunities and your ability to manifest the things you truly want.

Your focus will be on the deeper, emotional needs that you hold back on expressing this month. Be authentic with yourself and own your feelings, even if you can only do so behind closed doors. This will help you focus on who you are and what you want at soul level. This newfound clarity could make you realize that an old project of yours is no longer instilling the same joy that it once did. Don’t be afraid to end joint ventures and take things in a new direction.

This month, you embrace the spotlight to receive everything you’ve been wishing for. Look towards the future and get excited about the life you’re creating for yourself. You’ll be challenged to put the past behind you by having intense and transformational discussions in your relationship that could make or break what you’ve built. Step up to the plate instead of backing away, especially if you find yourself contemplating starting over with someone new. Going through hardships with your loved one will only make you stronger going forwards.