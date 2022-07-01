A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

The $6 Drugstore Beauty Product Taraji P. Henson Uses Every Single Day

When Taraji P. Henson launched her eponymous scalp care line, TPH, in January 2020, she really just wanted to improve the way she was taking care of herself. “During the lockdown [a few months later], when we couldn't go anywhere, I couldn’t go to the salon,” the actor tells Bustle over Zoom. “So instead of going down into the depression pit, I decided to change the narrative and start taking care of myself.” But, as a self-declared “simple girl,” she still swears by this $6 cleanser. Read More

The Latest

4 Zodiac Signs That'll Have The Luckiest July

Any month that *starts* with a three-day weekend… let’s just say the vibes are correct. But for these four signs especially, your abundance will only go up from here. Read More

The White "Dot-Liner" Trend Will Change The Way You Apply Makeup

This is a perfect hack for all the girlies out there who like watching BeautyTok videos, but never actually get around to trying them. (I see you, I feel you, I am you.) This one you can totally do, I promise. It requires one (1) product, and frankly, it seems harder to mess up than a standard cat eye. Read More

Must Reads

I Want More Sex But My Partner Has ED. What Do I Do?

“Trying to navigate a sexual mismatch often feels incredibly lonely since you and your partner seem like you’re on opposite sides of the issue,” writes Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit. “Even when someone is being their absolute best, kindest, most empathetic self, when your needs go up against theirs and you’re both struggling it’s hard to not feel like throwing a little tantrum. I’m not trying to discourage you here, but rather, I hope to highlight just how onerous what you’ve been dealing with is.” Read More

At 14, Jenny Han Wrote Rom-Coms About Her Friends & Fan Mail To Leo DiCaprio

DiCaprio wasn’t the only crush a teenage Han would write to, however. She really did write letters to the boys she liked in high school and stored them in a hatbox — a premise she fictionalized for her bestselling To All The Boys series. Here, the queen of the YA romance discusses which brother from her new series that her 14-year-old self would choose, struggling in math class, and her ill-advised makeup decisions. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Weekend Horoscope

This might be a good day to lay low. Read More

More Good Stuff