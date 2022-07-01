Here’s Your Fourth Of July Weekend Horoscope

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for the holiday weekend, July 1-4, 2022.

There may be some fireworks going off this weekend, but unfortunately, it won’t be the fun kind. Although the moon is in fun-loving Leo until early Sunday morning, a contentious meeting between aggressive Mars in Aries and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn will most likely have us all on edge. This is the kind of cosmic combination where simmering tension can boil over into angry confrontations or worse. Also, with the moon in Leo making it difficult for many of us to put our ego aside, diffusing a tense situation could nearly impossible. This might be a good day to lay low.

When we get to Saturday, we may be feeling some level of burnout with unyielding Saturn in Aquarius and foggy Neptune in Pisces dampening the vibes. Neptune in Pisces faces off with brainy Mercury in Gemini on Saturday afternoon, which could cause confusion around communication, travel, or planned events. There may be some last-minute cancellations or hiccups to deal with, as unstable Uranus in Taurus is also in the mix. The best way we can navigate this cosmic weather is by being as flexible as possible.

By Sunday, the vibes improve a bit as the moon enters grounded Virgo. This could be a good day for any activity centered on wellness, helping others, or making improvements. Volunteering, or a home DIY project could be nice ways to keep our minds occupied on something besides the current chaos. The moon remains in Virgo for Monday, but faces off with Venus in Gemini by midday. If want to kick back and chill for the day, we’ll need to steer clear of pessimistic or persnickety energy or bringing it to the party.

You might feel like you’re fighting an uphill battle today, namely if you’re dealing with someone that’s stuck in their ways. Change doesn’t happen overnight. Switch up your approach.

The art of letting go might be something that you’ll need to practice this weekend, whether it involves releasing a resentment or leaving your comfort zone. Don’t get stuck in the past.

Communication could be tricky this weekend as everyone’s talking and no one is really listening. In your case, being direct and honest about things will help you avoid any misunderstandings.

Don’t allow someone’s low-vibe energy steal your thunder today. Stay firmly anchored within yourself. That said, it might be best to keep a low profile until some of the tension in the air dies down.

Take care that you’re not being overly demanding or pushy this weekend. Sometimes it’s better to live and let live when dealing with others. Channel your energy into a cause you believe in instead.

Try to be careful in making certain judgements or assumptions. If you’re unclear or uncertain about something, there’s no pressure to make up your mind now. The answers will come.

It will be best to avoid anyone that pushes your buttons this weekend as your patience and your energy will be quite low. Maybe treat yourself to a little getaway or some me-time.

There might be a lot of responsibility on your shoulders, but who says you have to be the one to handle it all? Exercising some boundaries will come in handy. Getting community support will help too.

Your mind is heavy and it’s hard to feel like your usual optimistic self. You’ll find that being around someone that makes you laugh or encourages you will be the key to getting through it.

If you’re in a bad mood this weekend, doing something on behalf of the greater good could lift you out of it. Making space for self-care can help too. Avoid being too stubborn or inflexible.

You might be feeling fired up this weekend about a number of issues or topics. Be mindful about taking them to social media or getting into arguments that go nowhere. Cultivate some joy if you can.

Be mindful of spending money that you might not have this weekend. It might be best to stay home and chill rather than going out and partying or hanging with friends. Keep it low-key.

