Chace Crawford Thinks Dating Is Hard

Even when he was just 22 and newly cast as Gossip Girl’s suave Nate Archibald, Crawford demonstrated an impressive level of clear-eyedness about his place in the industry. “I’m not ignorant to the fact that part of the reason why [Gossip Girl]’s popular and part of the reason [why] people want to see it is to be like, ‘Oh, novelty boy! Hot boy! Pretty boy!’” he told WWD back in 2009. But with his latest role on Amazon’s The Boys, he’s finally getting the chance to step outside his “pretty boy” lane and play someone… rather reprehensible. Here, he talks to Bustle about the difficulty of the LA dating pool (which… sure, Chace), getting approached to join a cult, and hating his summer job at Abercrombie & Fitch. Read More

Pete Finally Makes A Cameo Appearance In The Kardashians Season 2 Trailer

Nine months ago when Kim and Pete got together, who would have thought we’d be here today? Personally not I, but their domestic bliss seems as solid as ever. Also, it won’t be long ‘til the famous family is back on TV weekly. In the meantime, Kim and Khloe will be twinning away when the Skims owner isn’t busy with, uh, other matters. Read More

How This Week’s Full Moon Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

We’re now deep into Cancer season, and with the moon heading into Capricorn this week, it’s likely you’ll be in your feelings even more than usual. In other words, it’s not a bad idea to go ahead and preemptively schedule an extra therapy appointment. Read More

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals To Shop Before They’re Gone

Make future you happy and stock up on all the household stuff you need while it’s super discounted — like a mascara with a cult-following, a replacement iPhone charger that won’t break two and a half months after you buy it (unlike the Apple ones), makeup sponges, felt hangers, and more. Read More

I’m Over Getting Scammed By Gas Prices. Who’s With Me?

“Unless you’ve been making the wise financial decision to live under a rock for the past few months, you’ve probably noticed that gas prices have risen faster than the number of reality TV dating shows on Netflix,” writes comedian Ginny Hogan. Might be time to dust off that Razor scooter. Read More

A Beginner’s Guide To Orangetheory's Heart Rate-Based HIIT Workouts

Going to the gym is intimidating enough as is, and trying out a franchise fitness class like Barry’s or Pure Barre or Orangetheroy — where everyone else presumably has a leg up on the moves — is next-level nerve-wracking. So, here’s everything you should expect before walking into your first Orangetheory HIIT class. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Got that can-do energy. Read More

