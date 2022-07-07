If stern Saturn and dreamy Neptune’s retrograde period has stressed you out with its push-and-pull between dreams and reality, the July 2022 full moon may put things into perspective. On July 13, la Luna moves into ambitious Capricorn. The pragmatic earth sign is igniting our ambition and fine-tuning self-discipline. Whether you’re focusing on your passions or reflecting on your public life, understanding how the July full moon will affect your zodiac sign is a must.

We’re now deep into Cancer season, which has emphasized the importance of family and belonging. With Capricorn’s energy added to the mix, you can expect some of the private lessons you’ve learned so far to be exposed by this lunation.

“With the moon in Capricorn, we're coming into an awareness of how our past experiences have shaped our journey into adulthood,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. “[This lunation] will have everyone comparing and contrasting their personal beliefs and needs with the larger collective issues going on in the world.”

The July 2022 full moon is also known as the full Buck moon, reflecting the time of year when male deers' antlers are full-grown. What’s more, this lunation is the brightest supermoon of the year according to the Farmer’s Almanac. This is kind of a metaphor for the projects and goals that you’ve been working on this year fully manifesting.

Capricorn is associated with our public image — think reputation, career, and achievements. That means July’s full moon is bringing your professional endeavors to the forefront. This lunation is all about the proverbial long road to success; it’s about dissecting your game plan, working hard, and actualizing your long-term goals. With Saturn, aka Capricorn’s planetary ruler, in retrograde until Oct. 22/23, expect these staunch vibes to heighten your drive.

Read on to find out how the July 2022 full Buck moon will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may feel especially exposed by the full moon, Aries, as it highlights your professional state. This lunation is bringing attention to your public life, and if you feel like you haven’t been recognized or acknowledged lately, this is your time to shine. “This full moon will put a spotlight on their path and purpose in the world,” explains Marquardt. “Aries is realizing they have all the resources they need to step into a greater sense of authority, not just for themselves, but for the greater good of everyone.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

July’s full moon is probing your spiritual self, Taurus. It’ll have you wanting to expand and look for a deeper meaning to your soul’s purpose. “Taurus will realize they hold the answers to their problems within themselves,” says Marquardt. The full moon is emphasizing old habits that keep you from exploring and growing into your higher purpose.

“But ultimately, Taurus is breaking free from stale ways of living and thinking, and their unusual behaviors at this full moon will give them some long-overdue liberation,” Marquardt adds. “They're restoring the faith they have in themselves and in the collective.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get ready for a night of catharsis, Gemini. The full moon is pushing you to part ways with things that no longer serve you or your bigger purpose. It’s also helping you reorganize your priorities and align yourself with your self-worth.

“Geminis might realize they've assigned a certain value to something material that they no longer care about,” Marquardt explains. Maybe you’ve been over-intentional about shiny new things or a gazillion new friends. “But now Geminis are morphing their value systems, and they'll start seeking out ways of making sure their material world aligns with their new values,” says Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your relationships are in the limelight during this full moon, Cancer. You’re being called to acknowledge all the ways you uplift others. How do you build others up, or have you been finding it hard to nurture your relationships lately?

“Cancer is looking at how they personally show up in one-on-one relationships, and how their upbringing has influenced their idea of what it even means to be in a meaningful relationship with someone else,” says Marquardt. Newer relationships may become more established right now, or you’ll find new, intimate ways to connect with your partner.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It’s about to get serious during July’s full moon, Leo, so prepare to cancel those parties and outings. This lunation is pushing you to make adjustments to your daily routine and focus on your health and wellbeing. It’s a good time to ask yourself: how has your private day-to-day interfered with your public life?

“[Leos are] finding the self-reliance they need in order to take charge of their daily routines, rather than relying on external forces to spoon-feed them daily comforts,” says Marquardt. “New opportunities in the workplace are likely to emerge, and with those new opportunities come greater responsibilities. This will be a catalyst that helps Leo adjust to a new schedule somehow.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The full moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn is granting you the grace to relax, have fun, and get acquainted with your inner child. Cancer season has you feeling connected with everyone, but this full moon, reserve time for creative exploration and quality self-care time.

“That doesn't mean socialization needs to stop, but they need to seek out new ways of relating with their friends to enhance their sense of playfulness in life,” explains Marquardt. “Life feels so serious right now, but Virgo is going to show us all that there's so much more to learn from taking time to enjoy life a bit more.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You’ve got a lot on your plate lately, Libra, as Cancer season has been amplifying your boss energy. And while the full moon may inspire your passions, it’s really teaching you the importance of resting. You may feel an urgency to knock off your goals, “but right now, [Libra’s] inner world and their home life need some tidying up,” says Marquardt. “Libra is seeking stability at this full moon so they can stand up taller in all areas of life. It's a perfect time to recharge your batteries.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The full moon in Capricorn is shedding light on negative thought patterns and your tendency to overthink, Scorpio. Maybe you’ve been stuck in a vicious cycle that’s been hindering how you communicate in a civil manner — but either way, it’s time to part ways with it.

“Scorpio has so much mental strength and conviction with their thoughts, but the full moon will have them reflecting on certain mindsets and thought patterns that no longer serve them,” says Marquardt. Classic Capricorn is asking you to go back to the drawing board. “They need to unlearn something old so they can re-learn it in a way that better suits their outlook on life now.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Those rose-colored glasses may come in handy during the full moon, Sagittarius, because it’s getting a little rocky. Your focus is all on material issues relating to your fundamental needs and those of the people around you.

“Sagittarius should take this time to make sure they're organizing their life in a way that allows them greater flexibility with finances and material pursuits,” explains Marquardt. “By getting their money right, Sagittarius will feel safer and more secure in the world, allowing them more freedom to roam and explore.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The full moon is all about personal renovations, Capricorn. You’re being pushed to identify and release all of the bad habits that don’t just impact yourself, but those thet impact those around you. “Capricorns are transforming in fundamental ways, taking ownership of the role they play in their own lives and in the lives of others,” explains Marquardt. “By taking care of their own needs during this full moon, Capricorn will be mentally and physically prepared to help others who need them later on.”

Since la Luna is circling in your territory, Marquardt says Capricorns “will gain great insights about what they can do on a personal level in order to be of great service to the world.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Things are getting super deep in your inner world, Aquarius. The full moon is activating your house of subconscious, allowing you to analyze your soul’s purpose and aligning you with your values. “It's like you’ve been on a spiritual retreat the past couple of weeks, and the full moon will be a climax to that, showing you exactly why you’ve been more isolated than usual,” explains Marquardt.

You may also be at odds with your problematic tendencies and vices, “and the full moon is a perfect time to release those self-undoing habits,” says Marquardt. It’s a great time for solitude and self-reflection.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

July’s full moon is emphasizing the value of community, Pisces — and you’ll be feeling the love and support from others. That said, the moon may also push you to become aware of social dynamics. Pay attention to the ways you show up for others or lead them astray.

“Pisces is taking a stand to be a better leader among their friends, setting healthier boundaries for themselves and their acquaintances,” explains Marquardt, “and they'll have a monumental ability to persuade other people to be more conscious and responsible as well.”