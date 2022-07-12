Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 12, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 12, 2022.

La luna enters hardworking Capricorn early this morning. With tomorrow’s full moon in Capricorn approaching, there’s a sense of can-do energy in the air today. We’re largely focused on our responsibilities and other serious matters.

As the Capricorn moon teams up with determined Mars in Taurus by the early afternoon, this cosmic combo lends us some powerful motivation. If we’ve been struggling to complete a project or task, this planetary aspect can help us out a great deal. We should be able to find the energy and focus needed to push through and finally get over the hump.

By the evening the Capricorn moon squares off with enthusiastic Jupiter in Aries. Together, these planets give us an added dose of drive and determination to achieve our goals. However, since we can often overdo it or go over the top when Jupiter’s in the picture, we’ll need to be mindful of taking on more than we can handle. Between today, and tomorrow’s full moon, some of us might receive a call to action in terms of scaling back on the amount of work we’re doing.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be in the process of securing a new job opportunity or pay grade. Whichever option is presenting itself, some congratulations may be in order. Pat yourself on the back.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It pays off when you tell or live by your truth. Today presents you with the opportunity to do so. Trusting yourself and your own instincts will see you through to success.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re more about keeping a low profile right now than you are being seen. Sometimes it’s a good idea to get quiet and tune out the distractions so you can focus your attention inward.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today reminds you that whatever goals you’re working towards are achievable, especially when you have the help of the right people. Who do you need to reach out to right now?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re in the zone for today. If you feel like you’ve been slogging through the tasks on your plate and making little progress, that could change drastically today. Expect to see results.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re pushed to take a jump or leap of faith towards an opportunity. Though instead of feeling apprehensive about it, you’ll find yourself feeling like everything’s happening right on time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been dealing with a difficult situation or some challenging emotions, you’ll find the courage or strength that you need to deal with the issue head-on. Empower yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A conversation with someone of importance could be the key to you being able to advance or get something that you want. Initiate the conversation. You’ll like how it ends.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

What can you do to treat yourself and your body as good as possible today? Consider making some small but impactful changes or improvements that you can stick with. You’ll see results.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling a sense of confidence or enthusiasm today that feels offers a welcome change of pace. Whatever you choose to throw yourself into now, lean into it with your whole heart.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s a strong chance that you’re feeling moody or melancholy today. Moving the energy through your body with dance or exercise can help. Don’t be too proud to lean on a friend.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can use the power of your voice or your creative ideas to make some big strides. Between your talent and the people that you know, today lends you the opportunity to make some magic.

Want to learn more? Check out your July 2022 monthly horoscope.