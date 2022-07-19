A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 18, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Ashley Tisdale Has Super Practical Advice For Anxiety Flare-Ups

“I’ve suffered from anxiety and depression in the past, and at that time there weren’t a lot of people talking openly about it,” Tisdale tells Bustle. “It felt important to have those conversations, to make people feel less alone.” When COVID rendered the world unrecognizable less than a year after her third album, Symptoms, was released, she was ready to use her platform to help guide the growing number of people struggling with mental health. Read More

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Got Married Over The Weekend

Wedding bells were ringing in Las Vegas on Saturday — 20 years after they first got together, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially got married. Confirmation came to loyal “On the JLo” newsletter subscribers (we support our fellow newsletter queen!) and apparently it was “exactly what we wanted.” Is this the biggest Y2K throwback we’ve seen yet? Possibly. Here’s everything we know about the wedding, including the gorgeous dresses she wore. Read More

10 Fresh Ways To Wear French Braids

If you’re tired of a regular old ponytail and looking for a more dynamic way to keep your hair out of your face, you can’t go wrong with a French braid hairstyle. A bit more complex-looking (though not any more difficult) than a regular braid, the French braid is a classic style that is both functional and pretty. Read More

Does Astrology Just Tell Us What We Already Know?

“My own relationship with spirituality and folklore is, at best, complicated,” writes Marianne Eloise in an essay from her new book, Obsessive, Intrusive, Magical Thinking. “As a child it was a symptom of a disorder I couldn’t name, yet another way of seeking a handle on my reality that would never come. As I attempted recovery, I had to let go of my own rituals.” Read More

27 Times Dua Lipa Won The Red Carpet

One thing in this chaotic world you can always count on? Dua Lipa’s red carpet style being extremely saucy. Anything but subtle (she's legit unafraid to take risks), her glam is all about creating fierce fashion moments. Read More

How To Prevent Bleached Blonde Hair From Breaking Off

Although blonde and summer go together like autumn and chai tea lattes (anyone else very much ready for knits and Hocus Pocus season?) — those uniquely harsh elements associated with summer are a recipe for damage, especially for those with salon-treated, bleached hair. Here’s how to keep your hair healthy until Labor Day — and beyond. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Confront your issues head-on. Read More

