Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 18, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 18, 2022.

The moon enters passionate Aries early this morning, bringing some intensity along with it. La luna starts the day off in a tense conflict with Venus in tenderhearted Cancer. As a result, we could be a bit more grouchy or irritable than usual. Getting along with others might be difficult as selfishness or stubbornness could be an issue. We can best navigate any issues that crop up with a little patience or kindness.

Meanwhile, Mercury in Cancer is in an opposition with power-hungry Pluto today, which could make even the simplest conversation a charged one. Mercury and Pluto can be good for anything that requires extra focus or concentration, or exposing the truth. However, it’s also a cosmic combo that can feed conspiracy theories, secretive behavior, and challenges in communication. When working with this planetary pair, it’s best to address difficult issues head-on. In other cases, we may need to be mindful of reading too much into something that might be minor or insignificant. The best way to do this is by asking for clarification where needed and being transparent with others.

By the evening the moon syncs up with Jupiter in Aries. This Moon-Jupiter aspect could have feeling our emotions in a really big way. If we want to lean into the more positive side of this cosmic combo, getting playful or physically active can help.

There’s nothing wrong with asking for help or support from other when you need it. Keep this in mind if you’re feeling hesitant about it. Sometimes it's better to do it with a family or team.

You might need to pick and choose your battles today. Others might not share your views or opinions. Stop and consider if there’s something you can learn from them.

You might need to have a serious conversation with someone regarding a financial matter. Take a straightforward and honest approach. It will help you to better plan out your next steps.

You might have some promising or exciting things in the works. Take care not to let anyone put their negative energy on what you’re building or creating. Remain anchored within yourself.

Be mindful of making a mountain out of a molehill today. It could be easy to blow something out of proportion, especially if you don’t have the full story or picture.

If something is weighing heavy on your mind or your heart, don’t keep it to yourself. This is an opportunity to share what you’re feeling so that others can show up for you.

Someone could come along today that tries to undermine your confidence. Don’t internalize their behavior. Be proud of yourself, regardless of what you’ve accomplished or not.

You have lots that you want to tackle on your to-do list. Remember that you don’t need to be a superhero. Be realistic about what you can do. It might be time to quit or walk away from a project.

You might need to do some cleaning up or planning around your money today. Is there something you’re overspending on that you can afford to scale back?

You and someone you’re close to might not be in agreement about something. Though before you dig your heels in and discount what they have to say, consider if a compromise can be made.

It’s hard not to feel like you’re going in circles today. Though today invites you to take some time out and get off the hamster wheel if you can. What are your go-to tools for relieving stress?

Don’t be afraid to speak up and let others know what you want. You might even be surprised at how many people step in to help you get it. You’re worthy and deserving.

