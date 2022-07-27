A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 27, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Someone Must Pay For Dakota Johnson's Persuasion Bangs

Look, Dakota Johnson is one of the great bangs-havers of our time — right up there with Zooey Deschanel. No one’s here to dispute that. But, as Anne Elliot in Netflix’s new adaptation of Jane Austen’s final novel, her signature face-framing locks are simply ludicrous. Women didn’t go around with loose hair hanging in their face — one, because it would have been greasy-looking due to everyone’s low level of cleanliness in the 1800s, and two, because it just wasn’t done. (Then again, no one was referring to themselves as “an empath” back then, either.) In any case, it’s giving cottagecore influencer, not sad/tortured Austenite character. Read More

The Latest

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Feeling Tomorrow’s New Moon The Most

Since la Luna is revving up in drama-hungry Leo, these signs may find themselves fighting for the spotlight (and smack in the middle of all the messiness that entails). Meanwhile, everyone else might feel the push/pull of the power dynamics around them. Read More

Why This Particular Strength Training Regimen Is Still Kickin' 17 Years Later

At this point, I’ve tried a bunch of famous workouts — Kayla Itsines’s, Pure Barre, Soulcycle, and more, but I’m not sure there’s any that have stuck in my brain* as much as the one (1) day of P90X abs I did with my friend who had the DVDs(!) back in college. *And by “stuck in my brain” what I of course mean is “made me sorer than.” Anyway, clearly I’m not the only person who feels that way, and these days, you don’t even have to buy a DVD set. Read More

Must Reads

Corset Crop Tops, Thigh Slits, & More Of Keke Palmer's Best Nope Press Tour Looks

The busiest woman in Hollywood (see, Sydney Sweeney, you’re not the only one out here hustling) is the star of Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick Nope, but all of her premier looks have been a big ol’ Yep. Read More

“Douyin Makeup” Is TikTok’s Latest Blush Obsession

The name is inspired by China’s version of TikTok, where the trend hails from, and the look is a softer, more subtle take on sunburn blush. It’s less “Oops, I fell asleep in the sun for four hours, can you tell?” and more like, “I do my 30-minute hot girl walk every day with my 30 SPF, TYVM.” Read More

Here’s Your August Monthly Tarot Reading

What do you need to know this month? (That is, besides “I should have bought a better AC last year” and/or “Gee, I wish I had the funds to invest in land in a climate-stable area RN.”) The call to action is to address discomfort, not with the mind-melding heat, actually, but with the people you’re close to. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

I’m carrying your love with me. Read More