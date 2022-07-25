Between lucky Jupiter going retrograde and the beginning of Leo season empowering our most confident selves, the spiciness of summertime isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. That’s especially the case when the July 2022 new moon moves into melodramatic Leo on July 28. This lunation is bringing out our courage, confidence, and our inner artist courtesy of the self-assured fire sign. But due to a tough conjunction between messenger Mercury and assertive Mars, some signs may feel a challenging push and pull as they balance power dynamics. But when it comes to the zodiac signs least affected by the July 2022 new moon, Leo’s energy will manifest as sensual rendezvous and creative breakthroughs.

“New moons in Leo tend to be really uplifting and motivating, so everyone can expect a nice burst of creative energy at this time,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. “Leo likes to shine since it's ruled by the sun, so a lot of people will have a desire to be noticed during this lunation.”

Just as a new moon begins the lunar cycle, it represents a clean slate in astrology. This is a great time to start new projects, set intentions, and manifest those big goals. When the moon moves into dramatic Leo, you can expect life to feel bigger and bolder. Leo is loud and proud, so expect to feel particularly brave when it comes to communicating your needs. The creative fire sign is a champion of the arts, making this lunation a perfect time to kickstart those passion projects. The new moon also leaves plenty of room for romance, as Leo rules all things pleasure and fun.

“Leo is a fixed fire sign, so this new moon is giving you an ability to stand firmly in your authenticity,” explains Marquardt. “There's a feeling that you won't compromise who you are for anyone else, and that can be a motivating feeling, like you're feeling more comfortable in your own skin.

Will you luck out in the lion’s den? Read on to see if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs who will be least affected by the July 2022 new moon.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Luck is on your side, Aries, and you’ll feel a pep in your step during July’s invigorating new moon. La Luna is firing up your fifth house of creativity and pleasure, giving you an extra dose of confidence as you take on your passion projects. What’s more, there’s an auspicious aspect between lucky Jupiter and the moon for you to enjoy. “This new moon in Leo is making a beautiful trine to Jupiter in Aries' first house,” says Marquardt. “During this new moon, Aries is feeling like a superhero, ready to fight for love or their own self-expression.” With Jupiter in your corner, the new moon is also a great time for love. “For the single Aries, this new moon might be the beginning of a thrilling new romance,” Marquardt explains. “For Aries in a relationship, the new moon could spice things up to reinvigorate anything that feels stale with their partner.” Regardless of your relationship status, open your heart up to exciting, romantic overtures.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The new moon in bold Leo is encouraging you to be loud and proud in your self-expression, Gemini, so speak your truth! This lunation is also helping you get those creative juices flowing and encouraging you to think outside of the box more than you usually do. “Zany ideas could come forward that spark a dynamic conversation between Gemini and other people in their life,” Marquardt explains. “The trine to Jupiter in Aries is hitting Gemini's eleventh house of friends, so Gemini might have the perfect advice that becomes a blessing to those who need it.” Despite the Mars and Uranus conjunction happening in your twelfth house of subconscious, this lunation has the potential to bring clarity to situations you might have been stuck on. “Gemini might be thinking in delusional ways,” says Marquardt. “But even so, they're prone to huge epiphanies and sudden revelations during this new moon.”