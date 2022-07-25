Between lucky Jupiter going retrograde and the beginning of Leo season empowering our most confident selves, the spiciness of summertime isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. That’s especially the case when the July 2022 new moon moves into melodramatic Leo on July 28. This lunation is bringing out our courage, confidence, and our inner artist courtesy of the self-assured fire sign. But due to a tough conjunction between messenger Mercury and assertive Mars, some signs may feel a challenging push and pull as they balance power dynamics. But when it comes to the zodiac signs least affected by the July 2022 new moon, Leo’s energy will manifest as sensual rendezvous and creative breakthroughs.
“New moons in Leo tend to be really uplifting and motivating, so everyone can expect a nice burst of creative energy at this time,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. “Leo likes to shine since it's ruled by the sun, so a lot of people will have a desire to be noticed during this lunation.”
Just as a new moon begins the lunar cycle, it represents a clean slate in astrology. This is a great time to start new projects, set intentions, and manifest those big goals. When the moon moves into dramatic Leo, you can expect life to feel bigger and bolder. Leo is loud and proud, so expect to feel particularly brave when it comes to communicating your needs. The creativefire sign is a champion of the arts, making this lunation a perfect time to kickstart those passion projects. The new moon also leaves plenty of room for romance, as Leo rules all things pleasure and fun.
“Leo is a fixedfire sign, so this new moon is giving you an ability to stand firmly in your authenticity,” explains Marquardt. “There's a feeling that you won't compromise who you are for anyone else, and that can be a motivating feeling, like you're feeling more comfortable in your own skin.
Will you luck out in the lion’s den? Read on to see if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs who will be least affected by the July 2022 new moon.