Summer is in full swing, and things are only heating up with the next passionate lunation. The July 2022 new moon sashays in the ultra-confident and theatrical Leo on July 28, inspiring our creative endeavors and reminding us that it’s okay to have a healthy amount of self-absorption. Braveheart Leo is all about pleasure and play — and this fun-loving energy is a reminder to the collective not to take things too seriously. While some may feel uplifted by the drama queen’s confidence, a few zodiac signs most affected by the July new moon will find that too much ego can sometimes make for an uncomfortable spectacle.
New moons are the opening act of the lunar cycle. In astrology, this lunation heralds fresh starts and new opportunities. It’s a quiet time of planning, prepping, and manifesting, juxtaposed to the high energy of the full moons. Since la Luna is revving up in drama-hungry Leo, you can expect the vibes to be extra theatrical and exaggerated as you plan your next major rebrand or delve into those new creative projects. For the ones who are most impacted by this lunation, you may find yourself fighting for the spotlight, which can impact your progress — and the people around you.
“Leo likes to shine since it's ruled by the sun, so a lot of people will have a desire to be noticed during this lunation,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. “If your ego goes overboard though, that could cause some conflicts in relationships, or you may find yourself facing external forces that push against the person you're trying to boldly become.”
July’s new moon is accompanied by an intense conjunction between rebellious Uranus and tough-as-nails Mars. This transit is targeting our finances, and is “a very combustive, combative and destabilizing energy,” explains Marquardt. If you’re one of the most impacted zodiac signs, you’ll want to keep an eye on your budget planner.
Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are most affected by the July 2022 new moon.