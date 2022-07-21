Summer is in full swing, and things are only heating up with the next passionate lunation. The July 2022 new moon sashays in the ultra-confident and theatrical Leo on July 28, inspiring our creative endeavors and reminding us that it’s okay to have a healthy amount of self-absorption. Braveheart Leo is all about pleasure and play — and this fun-loving energy is a reminder to the collective not to take things too seriously. While some may feel uplifted by the drama queen’s confidence, a few zodiac signs most affected by the July new moon will find that too much ego can sometimes make for an uncomfortable spectacle.

New moons are the opening act of the lunar cycle. In astrology, this lunation heralds fresh starts and new opportunities. It’s a quiet time of planning, prepping, and manifesting, juxtaposed to the high energy of the full moons. Since la Luna is revving up in drama-hungry Leo, you can expect the vibes to be extra theatrical and exaggerated as you plan your next major rebrand or delve into those new creative projects. For the ones who are most impacted by this lunation, you may find yourself fighting for the spotlight, which can impact your progress — and the people around you.

“Leo likes to shine since it's ruled by the sun, so a lot of people will have a desire to be noticed during this lunation,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. “If your ego goes overboard though, that could cause some conflicts in relationships, or you may find yourself facing external forces that push against the person you're trying to boldly become.”

July’s new moon is accompanied by an intense conjunction between rebellious Uranus and tough-as-nails Mars. This transit is targeting our finances, and is “a very combustive, combative and destabilizing energy,” explains Marquardt. If you’re one of the most impacted zodiac signs, you’ll want to keep an eye on your budget planner.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are most affected by the July 2022 new moon.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle With fellow fixed sign Leo moving into your home and family sector, you may feel an intense duty to protect yourself and your loved ones. This defensive energy can translate into arrogance or close-mindedness if you aren’t careful. Avoid shutting down into your cave and try to be open to new opportunities that may be trying to reach you, even if the change seems uncomfortable at first. “Even though the new moon in Leo is hyper-creative, Taurus will feel like they're getting tossed around uncontrollably,” says Marquardt. “The usual comforts might not provide the safety net that Taurus is seeking right now. If Taurus can harness the heart-opening energy of Leo and accept the new challenges this new moon will present, the next couple of weeks will help them understand why certain changes needed to be made.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle All eyes are on you right now, Leo — just the way you like it. The new moon is firing up your sense of self and is supporting your confident energy. But before you jump into a new self-care regimen or sport a new hair-do, you may want to keep your eyes peeled for any professional hiccups. “Leo is a heroic sign, but this new moon will have them feeling even bolder and more courageous than usual,” explains Marquardt. “However, the Mars/Uranus conjunction is taking place in Leo's house of career and public reputation.” How are your professional relationships right now? Things may shake up your big projects or create setbacks, so it’s important to share the light and be a team player.