If your birth date falls between approximately July 23 and Aug. 22, that means you’re a Leo — one of the most confident, creative, and charismatic signs of the zodiac. Just beware of letting all this praise go to a Leo’s head, because these fire signs can become prideful, pompous, and just plain full of themselves. The regal lions of astrology certainly have innumerable traits that deem them worthy of our worship, but knowing Leo zodiac signs’ biggest weaknesses helps us know them in an even more holistic way.

Leos are the fixed fire signs of the zodiac, so these passionate people are just as loyal as they are lively. They’re also notorious spotlight hogs with a penchant for drama — though aren’t we all from time to time? All zodiac signs have their own unique blend of strengths and weaknesses, and none are inherently “good” or “bad.” Plus, everyone’s birth chart has all 12 signs in it, so even if we don’t have our sun, moon, or rising signs in Leo, its zodiacal qualities are still an important piece of who we are.

Glamorous Leos don’t like to be criticized, so when it comes to breaking down Leo zodiac signs’ biggest weaknesses, perhaps we’re better off calling them “growth points” instead. Either way, knowing the full spectrum of Leo zodiac qualities qualities can help you better understand the zodiac on the whole — especially if you’re trying to learn more about your personal planetary placements or get closer to the Leos in your life.

1. They Have Big Egos

Leos are their own biggest fans, and it’s one of the things we love about them. However, all the time and energy they spend focusing on themselves can sometimes cause their egos to inflate to an unpleasant degree. There’s a fine line between confidence and cockiness, and Leos have to be careful of falling on the wrong side of the divide.

2. Their Big Egos Are Also Fragile

It’s easy to assume that a Leo’s sense of confidence is unshakable, but these cosmic lions actually have surprisingly fragile egos, and it can be hard for them to take criticism gracefully. If they feel like they’re not getting the credit or attention they deserve, they’ll quickly become sulky, sad, and sensitive.

3. They Always Want To Be Right

As one of the fixed signs of the zodiac, Leos have a tendency to be a little bit stubborn. In a Leo’s world, whatever they say goes — and if anyone challenges their authority or tries to correct them on something, it can set off their fiery tempers. They often have trouble admitting that they made a mistake or were wrong about something.

4. They’re A Little Overdramatic

Leos can’t help it if they love drama — these natural-born performers simply want to make life as exciting as possible! But sometimes their need to stir the pot can lead to conflict and trouble. As one of the fire signs, it’s hard for Leos to contain their feistiness, but they should beware of blowing things out of proportion or fanning someone’s flames.

5. They Can Be Self-Absorbed

Because they’re the zodiac sign ruled by the sun, it’s easy for Leos to assume that the entire solar system revolves around them. This tendency to view themselves as the center of the universe can sometimes make them a little self-absorbed. They can easily get caught up and carried away in their own dramas and forget that other people have lives, too.

6. They’re Born Divas

“Don’t you know who I am?” said Leos everywhere. Madonna, J. Lo, and Kylie Jenner are all Leos — so diva behavior is basically built into this zodiac sign’s cosmic DNA. Even if a Leo doesn’t yet have their name in lights, these feisty fire signs can sometimes come off as being a little bit entitled and high-maintenance.

7. They Spend Too Much Time In Front Of The Mirror

It’s true that Leos love the sight of their own reflection — they’re rarely able to pass a shiny surface without checking out the glory of their hair or the perfection of their outfit. This kind of confidence can often inspire the people around them, but when it turns into vanity, it can be off-putting.

8. They Need Lots Of Attention

Just as you can’t ignore the sun in the sky, you can’t very well ignore a Leo, either. These cosmic starlets hate to feel like they’re fading into the background of any situation. Leos need lots of attention and they crave the warmth of the spotlight, so they’ll do whatever it takes to ensure that people’s eyes stay on them.

9. They Can Be Prideful

In astrology, Leos are represented by the symbol of the lion — and like their animal ruler, they’re known for their pride. Leos have a lot of a hubris and they’re not known for being humble. Once they feel they’ve been embarrassed or their honor has been compromised, they’re unlikely to give something — or someone — a second chance.

10. They Get Caught Up In Trends

Leos are naturally cool and popular, but sometimes the pressure they put on themselves to stay relevant can stifle their unique brand of creativity. The Leo tendency to try to keep up with the Joneses and follow trends can make them come off as shallow or clout-obsessed. It’s important for Leos to honor their own sense of style and not worry so much about what others think.