Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 27, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 27, 2022.

The moon is still stationed in Cancer, keeping the attention on how comfortable or nurtured we feel. With Mercury in warmhearted Leo teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries come midday, this cosmic pair presents us with the opportunity to heal ourselves and other with the power of words. Listening to happy music, sharing some encouraging advice, or making funny memes are all examples of how we can put this Mercury-Chiron aspect to work.

Come later in the afternoon, the Cancer moon partners up with soothing Neptune in Pisces. We might find ourselves feeling more sleepy and low-energy at this time as this planetary team encourages us to rest. Creative work and hobbies can also provide us with some restorative vibes at this time. Meanwhile, we’re encouraged to swaddle ourselves and each other with love and kindness.

The vibes get a bit intense as the moon in Cancer ends the day alongside power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. In some cases, caring for ourselves and others may mean setting healthy boundaries and working through our emotional stuff like holding space for our grief and our anger.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you giving people too much power over you by caring too much about what they think? Take your power back by focusing inward and giving attention to the things that make you happy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s not usually that you lean on your friends. However, you might have a change of heart today as someone could lend you an empathetic ear or fill you up with some encouragement.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your confidence might not be as strong as you’d like it to be today. Consider if there are some affirmations that you can work with or an inspiring read that you can turn to. Ask for recommendations.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s a lot of bad juju to go around. If you’re not careful, you can easily soak it up. Value your time and energy today by focusing largely on the things you need to do for yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your energy levels might not be too high today. Look to this as an opportunity to bring a little more care and attention to your wellness routine. Asking for what you need is a form of self-care too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In what ways can you afford to be more flexible or understanding in how you deal with others? Can you appreciate someone for who they are rather than what you want them to be?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid being too critical of yourself today. If you’re able to accomplish anything, you’re already doing more than enough. Don’t feel like you’re burdening someone by asking for help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Openness and honesty are your best options for today as whoever is listening will receive what you have to say well, even if it’s uncomfortable at first. Go ahead and be brave.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling more sensitive or tender than you’re comfortable with today, what can you do for yourself that doesn’t involve spending money or increasing your debt? Take it easy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don’t always like to compromise but for today, teamwork is the key to accomplishing your goals or maintaining some peace of mind. Loosen up the reins for a little while.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

No matter how you want certain things to go, life will sometimes have other plans. Keep this in mind today if you find yourself trying to control every single detail. Trust the process.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel much happier entertaining yourself today rather than feeling like you have to entertain or be present for others. This is your permission to be a little selfish.

Want to learn more? Check out your July 2022 monthly horoscope.