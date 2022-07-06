A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 6, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Despite the tightly-wound characters she often plays on screen, Aniston’s wellness routine is relatively low-key. “[It’s important to] wake up mindfully, and be mindful of what you put into your headspace, what you ingest from the news — having a holistic view on things,” the actor tells Bustle. That’s why she never skips her morning meditations, even when her schedule gets hectic. Here, Aniston breaks down everything she does to maintain her sanity, her sacred Sunday ritual, and the workout she’s been loving lately, even though she used to find it boring. Read More

If you’re more of a maxxinista, then maybe all the dainty linework tattoos that are so in vogue RN aren’t really your bag, but you also aren’t ready to commit to a full-color sleeve, either. Behold, the perfect combo: the sticker sleeve. Read More

Thanks to podcasts and every streaming platform’s desire for a never-ending supply of hot fresh content, I’d argue that we’ve never been more aware of scams. (Possibly also because there’s never been more ways to get scammed, but that’s a different story.) A recent TikTok trend, though, is highlighting all the scams that are so ingrained in our everyday lives that we don’t even register them as rip-offs anymore, and hoo boy, ignorance might be bliss on this one. Read More

Sure, the leg-extending silhouette of a thong bikini is great, but going full a*s-out on your annual beach trip with your fam isn’t always the move. With the right high-cut swimsuit, though, you can get full (OK… decent) coverage while still enjoying the magical extra 2 inches on those gams. Read More

That’s right, allow me to humbly present: The Case For Dating Younger Men. In recent history, it’s obvi been the norm for women who date men to seek older guys, but thanks to TikTok and a handful of highly visible celeb relationships (Kim K, Olivia Wilde, Priyanka, and Britney, to name a few), that standard might be old news. Read More

In this steamy excerpt from screenwriter (and sometimes Bustle contributor!) Bolu Babalola’s debut novel, a college student finds herself entranced by a handsome newcomer. Read More

