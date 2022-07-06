Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 6, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 6, 2022.

Although the moon is in harmonious Libra for today, the day might not feel so pleasant thanks to a few uncooperative planets. In the morning, the moon makes a tough opposition to Jupiter in self-focused Aries. Under this cosmic combo, we’ll need to be mindful of overstepping boundaries or offering help and suggestions where they’re not wanted.

By late tonight, the contention in the air continues as the la luna squares off with the sun in tenderhearted Cancer. As a result, we could end up feeling quite moody or reactive in some way. This kind of sun-moon aspect can make it difficult to understand or relate to each other.

The one highlight of the day comes early in the afternoon. It’s when cooperative Venus, which is currently in chatty Gemini, teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries. Together, this planetary pair highlights the importance of communication, flexibility, and an objective attitude to successfully diffuse or handle any tensions that might crop up today. At the same time, this can be a good day to stay off grid as much as we can.

If someone’s getting on your nerves today, is there anything you can do to make the situation better? Perhaps keeping things lighthearted or not taking things personally will help.

Taking your time and moving at your own speed is the best course of action for today. Don’t feel like you have to rush or push yourself harder than you’re able to go. Value your time and energy.

Don’t feel like you need to keep up with what everyone else is saying or doing right now in order to feel like you’re bringing something valuable to the table. Being yourself is just fine.

Laying low and having ample alone time will help you avoid an emotional overload today, especially in terms of picking up other people’s energy today. Take a break.

Put some extra thought into what you’re sharing or who you’re interacting with on social media. Try to steer clear of the stuff that drains you or increases your anxiety. Connect with friends IRL instead.

Today sends you a reminder that you can’t be everything to all people, so don’t run yourself ragged in trying. You’ll find that the right people with appreciate you and what you do.

What can you afford to delegate to others? It’s time to speak up and be honest about what you want or need, including help. Be mindful of putting more pressure on yourself than necessary.

Try and spend a little time tending to your spiritual side today. Being in tune with this area of your life will give you the strength, patience, and optimism you need to move forward.

Take care that you’re not getting too ahead of yourself in starting a new goal. You might need to look to your friends or community for the needed resources. Ask for helpful feedback.

Don’t let someone’s bad attitude undermine you or throw you off your A game. One way you can shake off their unwelcome vibes is by putting some extra energy into your self-care.

You might not have much motivation for work or your responsibilities. Don’t beat yourself up about it. Putting some fun time on your schedule can help you get your mojo back.

You might not be feeling too upbeat or happy today. Take it as your cue to seek out the people and things that fill your heart up with love. It’s the perfect time to call on your chosen crew.

