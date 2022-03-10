A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on March 10, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

My Boyfriend Only Likes 3 Sex Positions & I’m Bored!

“Rare is the couple for whom sex never gets stale,” writes Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit. But that doesn’t mean long-term love is doomed to be filled with only mundane, vanilla sex, either. Imagine your love life like a set of tires on a car: “I can’t tell you precisely when you’re going to need to replace your tire — maybe it blows out in the middle of the highway, maybe you have it for six years and it works great — but I can virtually guarantee that you will run into the problem at some point.” So here’s how to talk to your partner about, er, getting new tires. Read More

Grimes Had A Second Secret Baby With Elon Musk

A Vanity Fair cover story today revealed that the couple (who, yes, are back on again) welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who they call “Y” to match their 22-month-old son X Æ A-12 Musk, or simply “X.” Just like her big bro’s, Y’s full name is symbolic for both her parents. It’s weirdly been a big week for secret babies. Read More

Rihanna’s Maternity Style Absolutely Slayed At Fashion Week

Since her original announcement, RiRi’s pregnancy looks have only gotten bolder. Between the lingerie set and knee-high boot combo she wore to Dior and the latex crop top and metal headdress she wore to Gucci, maternity style will never be the same. Read More

Cult Gaia Just Launched A Collab With… Bratz?

Yes, one of the certified cool-girl brands of the moment just released a Bratz collab, in case there was any doubt that the Y2K revival is alive and well. The pieces range from baby tees to Ugg boots to cut out dresses, and are basically the fastest shortcut to dressing like one of those internet dollz. Tag yourself, I’m the glittery backless butterfly top. Read More

Shotgunning Smoke Is The New Form Of Forbidden Flirtation

While shotgunning has traditionally been used as fun, flirty foreplay (or... whatever was going on with Alec Baldwin and John Krasinski in It’s Complicated), the vibes surrounding it shifted earlier this year when it popped up in both And Just Like That *and* Best International Feature nominee The Worst Person in the World. On its face, these two titles have nothing in common, yet here are two drastically different protagonists engaging in almost-infidelity by way of sharing smoke with someone. Read More

How The “Pressure To Be Perfect” Held Reshma Saujani Back

Before she founded Girls Who Code, Saujani was a 33-year-old Wall Street lawyer with a dreamy salary, two Ivy League degrees, and a trendy East Village apartment… but she was also crying every day, sleeping too much, and drinking more than she wanted. She wanted to quit, but had $300K in student loan debt she felt beholden to. Finally, though, a friend convinced her to pull the plug and bet on herself, and she never once regretted it. Read More

