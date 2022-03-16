A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on March 16, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

There’s Something About Dylan O’Brien

It’s 2007 and Dylan O’Brien’s family has just moved from New Jersey to California, in the midst of his middle school tenure. He doesn’t have a ton of friends, so, like many lonely kids with Internet access, he starts uploading some videos to YouTube. Fourteen short comedy skits and sing-alongs to Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” later, he signed with an agent, leading him to land a role on MTV’s Teen Wolf in 2010. Overnight fame followed. Now, the actor’s working with Taylor Swift, starring in a couple of hotly anticipated movies, and going viral on Twitter every other week. But, some things don’t change — he’s still a religious devotee to American Idol. Read More

The Latest

The Beauty Rule Of Thumb To Live By This Season

As predicted, spring’s beauty trends are all about bold, vibrant color, dewy textures, and facial accessories (Euphoria’s impact). And if you had to pick one? “Say yes to blush draping,” says makeup artist Nydia Figueroa, and also probably your mom. Read More

Bella Hadid’s Sweater Has Taken The 2000s Revival One Step Too Far

We stood idly by as low-rise jeans, micro minis, and every Y2K-era hairstyle under the sun mounted their comebacks, but the line has to be drawn somewhere. Must we bring back asymmetrical hems, too? Read More

Must Reads

In Defense Of The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard

Look, plenty of blame can be placed on Clayton for the way the finale played out — simultaneously breaking up with two women days after you begged them to stay is… not a great look. But it’s worth questioning whether the show even wanted to deliver the happy ending that is its ostensible goal. The problem lies, at least somewhat, with the sport, not the player. Read More

Everyone’s Sick Of Online Dating. Can The Metaverse Make It Fun Again?

These days, everyone wants to meet someone “in the real world,” but no one seems to know how — Bustle’s sex columnnist Sophia Benoit says it’s *the* thing she’s asked most often. Will making a connection with someone in the metaverse feel like meeting someone randomly in a bar? And how far away are we from that being a reality? Turns out, not very. Read More

The Chic Pants That’ll Make All Your Spring Outfits Look More Expensive

They’re like a cheat code to looking just a smidge fancier, even when you’re just lounging around. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Organization is key. Read More

More Good Stuff