Here's Your Horoscope For March 16, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's horoscope for today, March 16.

The moon enters industrious Virgo in the wee hours of the morning. Anytime the moon is stationed in this meticulous sign, we’re most concerned with solving problems and how efficiently things are running. It’s a good time to get things organized or squared away. Focusing on our health and well-being is also encouraged too.

Come late tonight, the moon in Virgo makes an opposition to Mercury in empathetic Pisces. As a result, we may need to be mindful of misunderstandings. We may also need to watch for anxiousness or nervous tension. We can best handle this Moon-Mercury aspect by journaling or writing out our feelings, talking our feelings out with a neutral party, or doing something with our hands like a DIY project.

Luckily, the Virgo moon teams up with independent Uranus in Taurus by the end of the night. Together, they can help us shake off the blues or unwanted energy by encouraging us to be more objective or to distance ourselves from a situation. This cosmic combination is also helpful for late night work or brainstorming sessions as it lends us the creative or innovative approach we need.

If there was ever a day to be a stickler about how you prioritize your time, this is one of those days. Try to avoid spreading yourself thin. Some things may not be worth the trouble.

A friend may come to you for feedback or advice. Try to do your best to listen and put your ego to the side if necessary. Sometimes different situations call for a unique or different approach.

If your confidence feels a bit low today, take some time to build yourself back up. Make note of some things you’ve accomplished, big or small. Then, go out and do your thing.

In what ways do you need to start thinking outside the box or change your perspective? Talking to an open-minded friend or person could help you have an a-ha moment or develop a great idea.

It might be time to have a conversation about money, particularly when it comes to asking for more pay or following up on outstanding invoices. Some unexpected cash could come your way.

Someone could be offering you some information today that could be helpful or encouraging. Be mindful of closing yourself off to what they have to say. You’ll most likely hear something good.

You might find that something you were super stressed about might not be that big of a deal after all. Sometimes you just have to wait and see how things pan out rather than assuming the worst.

You’re feeling the need to be social today. Make sure to spend time with people that fill your cup. On a similar note, don’t be too shy to start making new friends. You can bond over shared interests.

Don’t let what someone says (or doesn’t say) about you bother you. Their validation isn’t needed. Taking a step back and detaching yourself from getting a certain response or outcome will help.

You’re encouraged to give more attention to the people and things that light up your life, Capricorn. If you take a good look around, you should be able to find plenty.

You may be waiting to hear back regarding money, property, or where you live. Even if you hear something you’re not happy with, there’s a strong chance you’ll find a solution or another option.

You might feel a bit frustrated in trying to get a message across to someone. You may need to put the conversation temporarily on hold or try a different approach in communication.

