The Holy-Grail Foundation Sydney Sweeney Discovered On The Set Of Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney’s real-life beauty routine isn’t nearly as intense as her character Cassie’s four-hour morning ritual (she keeps it simple with mascara and blush), but she has picked up an abundance of cool hair and makeup hacks simply by playing her. “[When] I dyed my hair blond, I didn't even cut it, but it went up to my shoulders,” Sweeney says. So, she started on a routine of protective sprays and masks, and also installed a water-filtering shower head. “The water isn’t as harsh, and there are not as many chemicals in it. That’s changed everything.” Here, the vintage car enthusiast, MMA fighter, and actor takes Bustle through all her must-have products. Read More

The Latest

Hold Up, Are Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Engaged?

Fans sure think so. The Fenty Beauty entrepreneur and mother-to-be has been seen wearing a big ol’ diamond ring off and on for the past few months, but this was the first time she’s worn it on *that* finger. BRB, gotta go start mentally preparing for the wedding look. Read More

This Spotify Plug-In Will Curate A Fire Playlist Based On Your Zodiac Sign

See, sometimes algorithms can be good. Zodiac Affinity scans your Spotify library and recent likes to create a playlist of songs that align with the traits of your zodiac sign. So, you might expect some emo Olivia Rodrigo songs on your Cancer playlist or some fiery Charli XCX in your lineup if you’re an Aries. Perfect for when you’re too lazy to be an active DJ or make one for your bestie to cheer them up after a rough day. Read More

Must Reads

Spring's Coolest Mani Trend Will Elevate All Your Warm Weather Outfits

Pair a bright, vibrant polish with a geometric negative space design for a mani that’s playful and eye-catching without overpowering the rest of your look. Other ideas: a melty silver neutral; a bold, contrasting cuticle; or go full ’70s glam with disco ball nails. Read More

The Funny Way Nicole Ari Parker Stayed Healthy While Filming AJLT

The actor and mom, who plays AJLT’s Lisa Todd Wexley, is coming off coffee and getting really into tea. “There’s something very stabilizing about having a cup of tea instead. I like to start my day without the rush or the anxiety.” Personally, can’t relate, but that’s not what she attributes her on-set wellness to — that honor goes to the fabulous clothes she wore daily. “That kept my heart rate really stable, the fact that my character would pick up her kids in a Libertine suit.” Now that is a wellness practice I can get behind. Read More

Astrology

More Good Stuff