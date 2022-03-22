Here's Your Horoscope For March 22, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, March 22.

Although the moon will be entering happy-go-lucky Sagittarius by the mid-afternoon, there’s some planetary friction in the skies today making things a bit intense. The tension comes courtesy of rebellious Mars in Aquarius facing off with unstable Uranus in Taurus for much of the day.

As a result of today’s planetary weather, tempers could run hot. We might also be feeling more impulsive than usual. On the positive side, this can be a good day for breaking routine and doing something new. On the downside, we’ll need to be mindful of going to extremes in handling a situation or possibly taking something too far. Since this is the kind of planetary aspect that can also trigger accidents, we’ll do best to slow down and take extra care.

Come later this evening, the Sagittarius moon meets up with the sun in enthusiastic Aries. Under this Sun-Moon combo, it’s a great time for doing anything active, fun, or a mixture of both. This planetary pair can lend us some of the upbeat energy that we’ve been missing.

If you’ve been feeling isolated or a bit lonely, today encourages you to put yourself out there and start making some new friends. Look to ways to connect with people that share your values.

If it’s getting harder to manage the responsibilities that are currently on your plate, maybe it’s time to do something about it. If you want things to improve, be willing to make the change.

Take some time to think things through before you jump into a new project. The same goes if you’re feeling antsy about making a decision. Seeking out some wise counsel may be able to help.

Your patience is this thin today, which could have you ready to cut someone off — unbeknownst to them. If your feelings are justified, perhaps it’s time to be straightforward with this person.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You and someone else may not be on the same page where it pertains to a goal or the direction you’re headed in. This is one of those times where you’ll need to follow your heart more than anything.

If you’re having a difficult time staying calm or patient, it might do you some good to change your environment, like going on a hike or a long walk. What can you do that helps you feel grounded?

When it comes to making a romantic match that’s right for you, where can you be more open-minded or willing to try something different? In terms of a creative project, take a risk.

Things could get super heated between you and a family member or someone you share a home with. It might be necessary to pick and choose your battles. Not everything need to be a fight.

If you feel scattered and all over the place today, what are things that you can do to make your day flow a little easier? This could be a good time to make some necessary changes to your routine.

You’re feeling the pull to make a financial risk of some sort. It may be best to wait things out until you have more details or a better offer is on the table. Either way, listen to your intuition.

You’re ready to leave something in the past where it belongs. Good for you, as your future is looking bright. Surround yourself with people that are encouraging of your growth.

You’re full of creative inspiration today. This energy is exactly what you need to take your career or yourself in a fresh direction. Be mindful of letting your fears or worries derail you.

