A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on May 10, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Please Respect Mia Khalifa’s Rebrand

In 2014, 21 and fresh out of college, Khalifa moved to Miami, got the breast augmentation she’d been saving up for, and soon after was approached by a man on the street who asked if she was interested in nude modeling. She thought it over for a bit, and decided to go for it, settling on Mia Khalifa as her stage name (“Mia” came from her dog’s name at the time, and “Khalifa” because she liked the rapper Wiz Khalifa and it “felt Arabic”). The production company she was working with at the time suggested that she wear a hijab in one of her scenes, to which Khalifa, who was raised Catholic, said “You motherf*ckers are going to get me killed.” Instead, it catapulted her into the public eye and totally upended her life as she knew it. Read More

The Latest

Underboob Swimsuits Are About To Take Over Summer

I’m chalking this up to Love Island’s impact, a show that is ostensibly about finding a partner but is actually just one 53-hour-long commercial for exceptionally complicated swimwear. Other trends you’re about to see poolside? Cottagecore (thanks in part to Gigi Hadid’s collab with Frankies Bikinis), subtle sparkles, and lots of straps. Read More

Hulu’s New True Crime Show Stars Jessica Biel As A Church-Going Ax Murderer

Candy, which debuted its first ep last night and will roll out the remaining four installments each night this week, also stars Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey in a twisty case from the religious Texas suburbs in the ’80s. Read More

How To Manifest Good Luck With Crystals

Ready to channel your inner Spencer Pratt? (Just in this one area, OK?) Here are the five crystals most associated with luck, health, and abundance, and how to actually use them. Read More

Must Reads

Madelaine Petsch's Beauty Routine Is All About Carving Out "Me Time"

You probably already know that though if you’re a fan of the Riverdale actor’s YouTube channel (which I gotta say, is surprisingly fun) where she regularly shares her beauty tips and other intimate details of her day-to-day life. Here’s all the products in her go-to rotation right now. Read More

I Feel More Like Me With My Meds, Not Without

In honor of mental health awareness month, Bustle launched a new series called Me & My Meds, where we explore our experiences with psychiatric drugs — the good, the bad, and the meh. First up, a little myth busting on the idea that meds somehow make you “not yourself.” For some, that may be true, sure, but it’s certainly not the rule. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Here’s a quick tip for the first day of Mercury’s retrograde. Read More

More Good Stuff