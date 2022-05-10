Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 10, 2022.

As if the game-changing vibes of eclipse season weren’t already enough, there are some big cosmic events happening today that are also being thrown into the mix. First up, intellectual Mercury goes retrograde early this morning, at home in chatty Gemini. This means that the usual mishaps and glitches we experience during Mercury retrograde will be even more intense since it’s sandwiched between the eclipses.

On a positive note, with the moon currently stationed in careful and cautious Virgo — the other zodiac sign that’s ruled by Mercury — we’ll be able to keep headaches to a minimum by exercising care and caution. The timing is perfect for making improvements and small, incremental changes as the eclipses thrust us forward in a new direction.

Meanwhile, lucky planet Jupiter moves out of dreamy Pisces later this evening and rushes into bold and enthusiastic Aries, where it’s scheduled to stay until October 28, 2022. While Jupiter is stationed in Aries, many of us can expect a big burst of the energy, enthusiasm, or confidence we’ve been lacking as of late. Still, with Mercury retrograde underway, we’re encouraged to think first and act later, or at very least, stay on our toes.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

After months of waiting or feeling like nothing much has been happening, new opportunities finally open up for you. You’re feeling hopeful again too. Start strategizing your next steps.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Does it feel like something is missing from your life? It looks like you’re ready to go and find it. Though chances are you’ll be motivated more by emotional fulfillment rather than just financial.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As you branch out and find yourself on the cusp of some exciting new experiences, you might find that your social circle is growing. Are the people you’re aligning with a true reflection of you?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be considering making some big or sizable moves where it pertains to your career. You are due for a growth spurt in this area as well as with your confidence. Face your fears.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ve gone as far as you can with the tools and knowledge you’ve been accumulating. If you want to go further, it’s time to learn some new things and acquire new tools. Expand your abilities.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be mulling over a decision that requires a financial risk or investment in order for you to move forward. Before you make the commitment, make sure you can actually take it on.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A big opportunity or a partnership with promise might be on the horizon for you. Take time to assess whether you and the other party are truly on the same page. Think about the long-term.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have some big goals or plans that you want to set in motion. The question is if you have the bandwidth or the resources you need to do it. If the answer is no, be patient.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone from your past might reach out to you. It could be for either something business related or for something closer to the heart. Be discerning about what they have to say.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your private life becomes the biggest focus for you now, even more so than your job or career. It may be time to scale back a bit at work so you can be more present to your home or family.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling inspired to do something new. Perhaps it’s a new project, like a podcast or book, or creating some fresh content. Take your time with fleshing out the idea.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Money and security are the hot topics for you now. Could there be a new job in the works? Or maybe you’re thinking a little harder about how better manage your cash? Either way, you’re about to grow.

Want to learn more? Check out your May 2022 monthly horoscope.