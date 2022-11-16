A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 16, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

A Couple Of Pints With Brooklyn Beckham

It’s hard for Americans to understand just how famous Brooklyn Beckham’s parents are back in England, but they are Brad-and-Angelina famous, their every move breathlessly chronicled by the press. Brooklyn’s father is, of course, a champion footballer, his mother a onetime Spice Girl turned fashion designer. And Brooklyn? “I’ve only been doing cooking for not even three years,” the amateur chef tells Bustle. “It’s OK to be 25, 26, or even 30 and not know what you’re doing yet.” Over a pint of Guinness, he opens up about finding his path and being a certified wife guy. Read more

The Latest

9 Fresh Makeup Trends You’ll See All Of Winter 2023

Fall’s beauty trends featured lots of Euphoria-inspired liner and saturated coral hues. Come winter, experts are expecting a focus on super-hydrated skin, monochromatic looks, and the occasional pop of color. Read more

Buying Taylor Swift Tickets Sparked “The Great War,” According To Twitter

Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour went live yesterday. It’ll be her first tour in five years, kicking off on March 17, but fans who received Verified Fan codes for Ticketmaster’s presale were met with glitches, site crashes, and hourslong queues. Swifties reacted in live time. Read more

Must Reads

This Former Ballerina’s Novel Is Set In The “Seductive, Cutthroat” Dance World

In 2019, after 15 years in the American Ballet Theatre, dancer Melanie Hamrick hung up her pointe shoes for good. Now she’s publishing her debut book, First Position, which dives back into that world and peels back the curtain. Read more

TikTok’s “Damp” Lifestyle Is All About Mindful Drinking

If a commitment to Dry January or Sober October feels unnecessarily draconian, you might like the idea of a “damp” lifestyle instead, which is taking off on TikTok. Read more

Astrology

More Good Stuff