Astrology
Here's Your Daily Horoscope For November 16, 2022
Petty drama abounds.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 16, 2022.
The moon is still in over-the-top Leo, which gets some friction from the sun and Mercury in all-or-nothing Scorpio. As a result, petty drama and ego clashes could be an issue today. On a positive note, charming Venus moves into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius early this morning, ramping up the lighthearted, optimistic vibes.
Meanwhile, Mercury in Scorpio meets up with Jupiter in Pisces by midday, encouraging a focus on anything that feels spiritually uplifting. By the evening, the moon moves to wellness-focused Virgo. With it here and Venus in Sagittarius, you might also feel inspired toward self-care for your mind as well as your body.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
A creative or artistic hobby could hold the key to stress relief today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
An honest talk with someone you care about might be warranted today. It’s OK to be vulnerable.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Keep tackling your goals by focusing on partnership and collaboration.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
What’s one thing you can do to make your daily routine easier? Try it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you need a pick-me-up, dance in front of the mirror. Work up a sweat. Nurture your inner little kid.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Be mindful of getting caught up in gossip and negativity today. Share something encouraging or heartwarming.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Your social life is picking back up. Enjoy doing what you do best.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
State your needs confidently. People are listening. You may get what you want.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You might find that you’re feeling like yourself again. If not, try dressing up a little.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Giving back or helping others is a good way to brighten your mood.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Connect with your friends today. It will be like food for your soul.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t be shy about taking a risk on something you want. The reward you’ll get will be worth it.
Want to learn more? Check out your November 2022 monthly horoscope.