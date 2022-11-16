Here's your daily horoscope for november 16, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 16, 2022.

The moon is still in over-the-top Leo, which gets some friction from the sun and Mercury in all-or-nothing Scorpio. As a result, petty drama and ego clashes could be an issue today. On a positive note, charming Venus moves into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius early this morning, ramping up the lighthearted, optimistic vibes.

Meanwhile, Mercury in Scorpio meets up with Jupiter in Pisces by midday, encouraging a focus on anything that feels spiritually uplifting. By the evening, the moon moves to wellness-focused Virgo. With it here and Venus in Sagittarius, you might also feel inspired toward self-care for your mind as well as your body.

A creative or artistic hobby could hold the key to stress relief today.

An honest talk with someone you care about might be warranted today. It’s OK to be vulnerable.

Keep tackling your goals by focusing on partnership and collaboration.

What’s one thing you can do to make your daily routine easier? Try it.

If you need a pick-me-up, dance in front of the mirror. Work up a sweat. Nurture your inner little kid.

Be mindful of getting caught up in gossip and negativity today. Share something encouraging or heartwarming.

Your social life is picking back up. Enjoy doing what you do best.

State your needs confidently. People are listening. You may get what you want.

You might find that you’re feeling like yourself again. If not, try dressing up a little.

Giving back or helping others is a good way to brighten your mood.

Connect with your friends today. It will be like food for your soul.

Don’t be shy about taking a risk on something you want. The reward you’ll get will be worth it.

