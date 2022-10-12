A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on October 12, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

10 Dating App "Icks" Most People Can Agree On

For anyone who is uninitiated and/or hasn’t watched Love Island, an ick is a turn-off so devastating that there’s really no coming back. Whatever attraction was there initially? Snuffed out faster than you can say “Luca Bish’s rendition of High School Musical’s ‘Breaking Free.’” And as we all know, actually making it to first date territory is hard enough as is, so make sure you (and even more crucially, your guy friends’) dating app bios are devoid of any of these surefire ick factors. Read More

The Latest

How Halloween Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Unfortunately for everyone’s Tuesday morning, October 31 falls on a Monday this year (can I get a “booooooo” please), but the weekend leading up to the festive night will be jam-packed with planetary action. Here’s exactly what the cosmic movements will mean for the conclusion of your spooky season. Read More

I Tried The “Spicy” Lip Plumper TikTok Loves & OMG, I’m Never Going Back

Filler who? With so many plumping lippies on the market that don’t seem to do all that much, our beauty writer was delighted to find that the TikTok-famous gloss from Scrandie Beauty actually does what it claims to. Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry, aka the reigning queen of the sultry pout, is a stan, so what more do you need to know? Read More

Must Reads

Trying To Sell Your Peloton Bike? Good Luck

In what is absolutely a win for the Peloton Wife (and bargain hunters everywhere), the status buy of the pandemic has fallen on hard times. While the fitness bikes used to sell new for ~$2,000, the resale market has become oversaturated, with some listings on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace going for 50% or less of their original price. So what made everyone simultaneously sour on the spin class replacement that represented the workout du jour of the last couple years?Read More

24 Hours With @NanaJoe19, Lizzo’s Favorite TikTok Chef

Home cook Alejandra Tapia, who’s known by her 6.4 million followers for her traditional Mexican dishes, has turned what her family refers to as culinary “experiments” into a full time job as a food content creator, even having the opportunity to cook a vegan meal for Lizzo last year. But life for a recipe developer isn’t always peachy — here’s a peek behind the curtain at how the TikTok sausage gets made. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

You might struggle to focus. Read More

More Good Stuff