Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 12, 2022
You might struggle to focus.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 12, 2022.
You might be feeling a bit disoriented today under the challenging matchup between Mars in analytical Gemini and hazy Neptune in Pisces. Although the moon remains in grounded Taurus, there’s an opposition between Mercury in Libra and Jupiter in Aries, that can also make it difficult to zero in on the important stuff. Using a time management technique or a focus app might be helpful.
By the second half of the day, the Taurus moon meets up with free-flowing Neptune in Pisces and determined Pluto in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo can aid you in accomplishing your goals for the day, so long as you take a slow and steady approach. Meanwhile, if the anxious energy of today’s Mars-Neptune aspect has you feeling wired, remedies like sleep, bodywork, or self-pampering can help you find some calm.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Aries (March 21-April 1
Try to look before you leap today. If you’re unclear about the best move to make, wait.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Don’t feel pressured to say yes to something that you might not really want. Hold off for something better.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If you’re unable to stay on track today, try not to stress. You might just need a break.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If you’re feeling down, don’t suffer in silence. Confide in your friends.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Try not to concern yourself with what others are or aren’t doing. You have enough on your plate to worry about.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You often do so much for others. Don’t minimize your impact.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
It’s time to call in some support, Libra. You can’t do it all by yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Who are the folks that cheer you on and amp you up? Surround yourself with those people today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Be selective about how you use your time and energy today. Don’t overdo it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
If it feels like you aren’t making a dent in your workload today, don’t get discouraged. Redirect your focus.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Do your best to save your money today. Try to avoid impulse-shopping.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Keep it simple today. With any projects you’re developing or goals you’re working towards, start small.
