Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 12, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 12, 2022.

You might be feeling a bit disoriented today under the challenging matchup between Mars in analytical Gemini and hazy Neptune in Pisces. Although the moon remains in grounded Taurus, there’s an opposition between Mercury in Libra and Jupiter in Aries, that can also make it difficult to zero in on the important stuff. Using a time management technique or a focus app might be helpful.

By the second half of the day, the Taurus moon meets up with free-flowing Neptune in Pisces and determined Pluto in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo can aid you in accomplishing your goals for the day, so long as you take a slow and steady approach. Meanwhile, if the anxious energy of today’s Mars-Neptune aspect has you feeling wired, remedies like sleep, bodywork, or self-pampering can help you find some calm.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Try to look before you leap today. If you’re unclear about the best move to make, wait.

Don’t feel pressured to say yes to something that you might not really want. Hold off for something better.

If you’re unable to stay on track today, try not to stress. You might just need a break.

If you’re feeling down, don’t suffer in silence. Confide in your friends.

Try not to concern yourself with what others are or aren’t doing. You have enough on your plate to worry about.

You often do so much for others. Don’t minimize your impact.

It’s time to call in some support, Libra. You can’t do it all by yourself.

Who are the folks that cheer you on and amp you up? Surround yourself with those people today.

Be selective about how you use your time and energy today. Don’t overdo it.

If it feels like you aren’t making a dent in your workload today, don’t get discouraged. Redirect your focus.

Do your best to save your money today. Try to avoid impulse-shopping.

Keep it simple today. With any projects you’re developing or goals you’re working towards, start small.

