How Halloween 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Spooky season is in full force and it’s coming to a climax on Oct. 31. Whether you’re debuting an elaborately creepy ensemble at a costume party or just cuddling up on the couch with candy and horror movies, you’ll want to take note of the major astrological events that close out October — as there are some funky happenings in store for all zodiac signs. This is why knowing your Halloween 2022 horoscope is a must.

Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but the weekend leading up to it is jam-packed with important planetary action. On Friday, Oct. 28, giant planet Jupiter retrogrades back into Pisces, serving loads of mystical vibes. On Saturday, the mental planet Mercury enters emotional Scorpio, bringing intensity to our communication styles. Mars retrograde officially begins on Sunday, Oct. 30, and this biennial backspin asks us to pump the brakes on our goal-chasing and embrace slowness instead of action.

While a lot of the month’s harder-hitting planetary action goes down just before Halloween, we’re still working with some interesting influences on the day of. The sun will be clustered closely together with personal planets Venus and Mercury, collectively convening in seductive Scorpio. Scorpio season in general has the potential to bring forth our deepest feelings, darkest secrets, and most transformative moments — so this stellium of cosmic energies creates the perfect backdrop for a supernaturally spooky Halloween vibe.

We also kick off the final day of October with the moon in down-to-business Capricorn, where it aligns with underworld-dwelling Pluto during the early morning hours. Under this aspect, we’ll have access to deep and intense emotions, and may even shake loose some of our inner ghouls and goblins. Later in the morning, the moon enters cool and airy Aquarius and waxes into its first-quarter phase — aka the midpoint between the solar eclipse in Scorpio and the upcoming lunar eclipse in Taurus. This puts us in a more social and collaborative mood for the rest of the day, but also immerses us in eclipse season intensity. The moon’s square-off with both the sun and Mercury in spooky Scorpio could be the cause of some challenging Halloween tricks. However, a sweet lunar sextile with lucky Jupiter is a true treat and brings an abundance of holiday cheer.

Read on for what the stars have in store for you this Halloween.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars is officially retrograde as of yesterday, Aries — so you might be feeling that retrograde sluggishness as you kick off the week. Thankfully, that won’t stop you from having some Halloween fun. With the moon activating the friendship sector of your chart, the vibes for the day are social and collaborative. You’ll be extra productive in the morning, so get your work responsibilities out of the way early to ensure you can get out and connect with friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The current eclipse season is activating massive changes within your identity and closest relationships, Taurus — and Halloween’s first-quarter moon serves as a precursor to the lunar eclipse in your sign coming up on Nov. 8. That said, don’t be surprised if some eclipse-related intensity bubbles up to the surface today. Work through the challenges by leaning on your crew and thinking objectively about your feelings. Additionally, chatty Mercury just entered your house of partnerships, so you’ll feel extra open to communication in your relationships.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you’re up early, Gemini, Halloween morning brings a mystical moment to get deep with your subconscious and dig into some beneath-the-surface sentiments. Embrace the spiritual and spooky energy by pulling a few tarot cards for yourself, or just pour your emotions into a journal to set them free. Additionally, action planet Mars just kicked off its retrograde in your sign yesterday, so take things slow and don’t push yourself physically as you adjust to the backspin.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The dark and mystical Halloween vibe is being amplified astrologically in your chart, Cancer, as the moon enters your mysterious house of sex, rebirth, and subconsciousness. This makes it a fabulous day for getting witchy and embracing your spiritual side. Connect with an intimate friend or lover to tell some ghost stories in the dark, do a Halloween cleansing ritual, or put some flowers on your altar to honor your ancestors.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Most Leos love any opportunity to glam up, go out, and show off their creativity — so putting together an eye-catching and show-stopping Halloween costume is a must. The moon enters your relationships sector on Halloween day, so planning a joint costume or hitting a party with your boo or bestie is a great way to align with this vibe. That said, the lunar energy is also activating the current eclipse cycle, so look out for challenges related to the themes of the solar eclipse from Oct. 25.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

After a potentially flirty and fun-filled weekend, Halloween day is bringing a serious case of the Mondays — which is no problem at all for an organization-loving Virgo. The first-quarter moon is activating matters related to work and wellness, so it’s a great time to plan out the coming month or prep for a post-Halloween detox. Additionally, the lucky planet Jupiter just retrograded back your relationships sector this week, so make time in your busy schedule to focus on manifesting magic in your partnerships.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The moon is entering your fun-filled fifth house on Halloween day, Libra, so it’s the perfect time to embrace romance, creativity, and pleasure. Let your inner social butterfly go free by saying yes to a Halloween party invite or hitting up an event with friends. And don’t be afraid to get your flirt on if you run into someone who aligns with your vibe — sparks might fly, especially if you show off your uniquely Libran artistic vision with a fashion-forward and high-concept costume.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You’re probably coming off of a busy and social Halloweekend, Scorpio — as chatty Mercury entered your sign on Saturday, and the moon spent the weekend highlighting your house of communication. That said, you might feel more inclined to chill out come Halloween day. You may run into lingering challenges from the solar eclipse in your sign last week, so take it easy as you navigate things. Cuddle up at home with candy, horror movies, and good company as an antidote.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

With the moon entering your house of communication on Halloween day, this spooktastic holiday is sure to be social, fun, and jam-packed with potential plans for you, Sag. Take your pick from your many invites and let your free-spirited spontaneity float you to the most exciting opportunity. Keep in mind that Mars retrograde just kicked off in your relationship sector, so give your partners a little extra attention if things are feeling off and invite them to join you for some Halloween fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Expect to be plunged into your feels on Halloween morning, Capricorn, as the moon will be aligning with transformational planet Pluto in your sign — catalyzing deep feelings, intense moods, and powerful intuitive hits. Get into a meditation or pull a few tarot cards before work to align with the spooky season energy. The vibe shifts once the moon enters your house of sensory pleasures, so indulge in some pumpkin-flavored treats or light your favorite fall candle as you ease into the week.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The moon spends most of the day in your sign on Halloween, Aquarius, highlighting your feelings and putting the spotlight on your needs and desires. Go with your gut when making plans, whether that means having a chill movie night in or a fully-costumed night out. Additionally, the moon enters its first-quarter phase, activating the current eclipse series — so don’t be surprised if drama from the solar eclipse comes bubbling up again. Step up and speak your truth on the matter.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Halloweekend was filled with socially-forward energy and lots of time with friends, Pisces, so Halloween day is a good time to chill and recharge your personal batteries. You’re probably feeling dreamy and ready for a nap, so take things slow and let yourself catch up on rest. Lucky planet Jupiter also just re-entered your sign on Friday, kicking off what will be its last stint here for 12 years — so allow your energy to be restored now as you plot your magical manifestations.