A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on October 27, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Lisa Barlow Finally Got Messy — And Found Her Fan Base

Prior to getting caught calling her former BFF Meredith Marks a whole host of expletive-laden names on a hot mic in Season 2 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Barlow had become a fan favorite for her Diet Coke-drinking, Taco Bell-loving, New York-accented bravado. She did then have to go on a little apology tour, which surely wasn’t ideal for someone who once referred to herself in the third person as “an amazing human being.” Yet the moment only raised her stock in the Housewives world, where being messy and being easy to root for aren’t mutually exclusive — together, they’re what make you a star. Read More

The Latest

The 3 Most Obsessive Zodiac Signs Are Skilled In Manifestation

All signs can become singularly-minded about one thing or another — we all probably know a career-focused Capricorn who’s constantly in Networking Queen mode. But these three, the “organizers and steady souls” of the zodiac, take their obsessive tendencies to a Lorde/Jack Antonoff PowerPoint level. Read More

12 Fashion Trends That Are Going To Dominate This Winter

Some of summer’s biggest trends are sticking around, like corsets and sheer layers — we’re just doubling up on them to stay cozy — and the cabal of It Girls are continuing their quest to make leg warmers happen. Comparatively, the rest of these are much easier for normie wear. Read More

Must Reads

Aubrey Gordon Doesn’t Think Your Brain Is Broken

Before Gordon became the co-host of the popular podcast Maintenance Phase, a status which now gets her recognized in public from time to time (sometimes just from her laugh alone), her identity was sort of a mystery. She rose to prominence under a pseudonym: Your Fat Friend. With that moniker, she wrote about the realities of being a fat person in America — the horrors of air travel, of being denied effective medical care because of your size, of being forced to bear the burden of everyone’s messy body-image issues. But since she started writing in her own name, being in the spotlight hasn’t always been easy. Read More

Why Wednesday Addams Is A Total Scorpio

Arguably the patron saint of Halloween, Wednesday is a true icon of all things scary, sarcastic, and spine-tingling. As such, it makes sense she’d belong to the sign of the times, the scorpion, who are known for their ability to embrace the extremes of human existence, even the darker parts. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Exhausting eclipse energy is on its way out. Read More

More Good Stuff