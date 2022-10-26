The 3 Most Obsessive Zodiac Signs Are Skilled In Manifestation

Obsession comes in many forms. Some obsess over money and how they can both keep and make more of it, while others obsess over their appearance and how they’re perceived by others. Of course, there are also those who obsess over their partner or relationship. In astrology, all signs get obsessed over something from time to time. But the three most obsessive zodiac signs take it to another level.

In astrology, the ruling planet, element, and modality all influence a zodiac sign’s personality. Whether a sign is more or less obsessive is determined by their modality, which impacts how a sign expresses themself.

“From my observations, fixed signs are the most obsessive signs in the zodiac,” Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love, tells Bustle. “The fixed modality flavors the four zodiac signs with immense focus.”

Fixed signs are the “organizers and steady souls” of the zodiac. “These signs prefer to keep their energy contained by leaving their environment as it is,” Antila says. “They were born at a time when the seasons were in full swing.” Because of this, fixed signs are creatures of habit. They like to stick to things that are comfortable for them, and they’re very stubborn and resistant to change.

“Their inflexibility leads them to perpetually focus on one thing, task, or person at a time,” says Antila. “This channeled energy allows them to marvelously manifest, but it also leaves blinders up to seeing the big picture.”

While all four fixed signs tend to fixate, the following three signs are the most obsessive in the zodiac.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus is the immovable rock of the zodiac. “Once the bull sticks their heels in and obsesses over an idea, it is nearly impossible to move them,” Antila says. This can apply to any aspect of their life, whether it be hobbies or their career. For instance, if Taurus enjoys collecting vintage action figures, they’ll have hundreds of figures on display in their home or stored somewhere safely. When it comes to relationships, Taurus values commitment and solidarity. Because of this, Antila says they’re prone to jealousy and obsessive behavior. Although they like to take things slow and steady in new relationships, they will fixate on just one person at a time until they get the relationship they want.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) As a fixed sign, Leo also has a tendency to be a tad bit obsessive. This is especially true when it comes to how they’re viewed by others. “Instinctively, they have a domineering figure which can go overboard with their obsession for control,” Antila says. Leos love being adored and are known to take it very personally if someone is critical towards them or just doesn’t “get” them. Out of all the signs in the zodiac, they’re most likely to obsess over how many likes or followers they have on social media. You’ll also never catch a Leo leaving their home looking anything less than exceptional.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) When it comes to the most obsessive zodiac sign of them all, that title would go to Scorpio. According to Antila, Scorpios have a fixed modality and fluid element, creating a “cosmic cocktail of an obsessive sign.” This can be seen especially in their relationships. From the very start, they’ll want to know anything and everything there is to know about their new love interest. Once they’re in a relationship, they can be so passionate about their partner that they have a tendency to become very jealous. “Scorpio is instinctively protective of the ones they give their heart to and their love style can even feel possessive at times,” Antila says. “However, when they channel this energy correctly, they can manifest anything they set their mind to both in love and life.”

