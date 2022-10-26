The 3 Most Obsessive Zodiac Signs Are Skilled In Manifestation

Obsession comes in many forms. Some obsess over money and how they can both keep and make more of it, while others obsess over their appearance and how they’re perceived by others. Of course, there are also those who obsess over their partner or relationship. In astrology, all signs get obsessed over something from time to time. But the three most obsessive zodiac signs take it to another level.
In astrology, the ruling planet, element, and modality all influence a zodiac sign’s personality. Whether a sign is more or less obsessive is determined by their modality, which impacts how a sign expresses themself.
Fixed signs are the “organizers and steady souls” of the zodiac. “These signs prefer to keep their energy contained by leaving their environment as it is,” Antila says. “They were born at a time when the seasons were in full swing.” Because of this, fixed signs are creatures of habit. They like to stick to things that are comfortable for them, and they’re very stubborn and resistant to change.
“Their inflexibility leads them to perpetually focus on one thing, task, or person at a time,” says Antila. “This channeled energy allows them to marvelously manifest, but it also leaves blinders up to seeing the big picture.”
While all four fixed signs tend to fixate, the following three signs are the most obsessive in the zodiac.