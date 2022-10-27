Here's your daily horoscope for October 27, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 27, 2022.

The moon moves to happy-go-lucky Sagittarius early this morning, lending a little bit of levity to the day. Shortly afterwards, la luna teams up with buoyant Jupiter in Aries. With the intensity of this week’s eclipse leaving many people feeling drained, you might find yourself with a little more enthusiasm thanks to today’s energizing cosmic vibes.

Still, the day doesn’t come without a small hiccup. Keep an eye on the tense morning meetup between Mercury in partnership-oriented Libra and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. This kind of cosmic mashup can lead to petty disagreements and negative thinking. The best way to avoid drama is by being objective and sticking to the facts.

Be mindful of being too judgmental today. Extend a little kindness.

You might be tempted to take on more than you should — don’t.

Don’t let cynicism rob you of having a beautiful moment with someone.

Avoid sharing your dreams, wins, or goals with discouraging or negative people.

If there’s something you want, don’t let fear or doubt talk you out of it.

Don’t close yourself off from receiving help. Strength and vulnerability can coexist.

Avoid sugarcoating what you need to say. Keep it real.

Good things are on the horizon, especially with work or money. Keep your expectations positive.

Steer clear of petty drama and debates.

There’s a chance you’re being too hard on yourself today. Try being a little more gentle.

Step outside your comfort zone today. You might actually like where you land.

Take a moment to practice gratitude for what you have. You might notice your life is richer than you thought.

