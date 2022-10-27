Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 27, 2022
Exhausting eclipse energy is on its way out.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 27, 2022.
The moon moves to happy-go-lucky Sagittarius early this morning, lending a little bit of levity to the day. Shortly afterwards, la luna teams up with buoyant Jupiter in Aries. With the intensity of this week’s eclipse leaving many people feeling drained, you might find yourself with a little more enthusiasm thanks to today’s energizing cosmic vibes.
Still, the day doesn’t come without a small hiccup. Keep an eye on the tense morning meetup between Mercury in partnership-oriented Libra and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. This kind of cosmic mashup can lead to petty disagreements and negative thinking. The best way to avoid drama is by being objective and sticking to the facts.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Be mindful of being too judgmental today. Extend a little kindness.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You might be tempted to take on more than you should — don’t.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Don’t let cynicism rob you of having a beautiful moment with someone.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Avoid sharing your dreams, wins, or goals with discouraging or negative people.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If there’s something you want, don’t let fear or doubt talk you out of it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Don’t close yourself off from receiving help. Strength and vulnerability can coexist.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Avoid sugarcoating what you need to say. Keep it real.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Good things are on the horizon, especially with work or money. Keep your expectations positive.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Steer clear of petty drama and debates.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
There’s a chance you’re being too hard on yourself today. Try being a little more gentle.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Step outside your comfort zone today. You might actually like where you land.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Take a moment to practice gratitude for what you have. You might notice your life is richer than you thought.
