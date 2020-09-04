3 Ways To Make Pumpkin Spice Dalgona Coffee At Home

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet in the past several months, you know whipped coffee AKA Dalgona coffee has taken over our collective morning routines. If you’ve been anywhere near a Starbucks since 2003, you know our cultural love of Pumpkin Spice Latte verges on cultlike. So, of course, it was only a matter of time before we learned how to make pumpkin spice Dalgona coffee. If it can be whipped and pumpkin-spiced, we will find a way.

There are plenty of ways to level up your Dalgona coffee. You can make it boozy a la a White Russian Whipped Coffee. You can swap out the milk for your flavored creamer of choice. You can make it vegan. You can make it without a hand mixer. Heck, you can even make it without milk.

There is really no wrong way to whipped coffee. Provided you can patience, instant coffee, and preferably a hand mixer, you are three-fourths of the way to sipping on a Dalgona coffee of your own. If you’re looking to blend an old favorite with a new one, you can make a pumpkin spice dalgona coffee about as easily as you can make a regular whipped coffee. Here are three ways to make a pumpkin spice dalgona coffee at home.

1. Make It From Scratch

To your usual whipped coffee base (equal parts instant espresso, hot water, and sugar) add 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon each of ground cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and cardamom. If you’ve got pumpkin pie spice on hand, even better! Add 1/4 teaspoon of that instead of the individual scoops of cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and cardamom. Then, proceed as per usual. Whip until your desired frothy consistency, add it to milk on ice, and enjoy! For a full step-by-step, check out Hot For Food’s recipe.

2. Use Coffee Creamer

Make your whipped coffee as per usual. Again, that’s equal parts instant espresso, hot water, and sugar. Rather than your usual milk, add pumpkin spice coffee creamer to a glass of ice. Lest you think yourself lack for choice, you have your pick of more than a few. There’s Starbucks’ classic PSL creamer, of course. You can also get equivalent pumpkin spice creamers from Coffee mate and International Delight. There’s even a dairy-free version available with Silk’s pumpkin spice almond creamer. I can attest to all four being equally delicious. Finally, top it off with your whipped coffee and voila! A Whipped PSL.

3. Use PSL Instant Coffee

According to the coffee giant themselves, you can use Starbucks VIA Instant Packets to make whipped coffee. Same goes for Starbucks VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte packets. Just combine a VIA packet with 2 tablespoons of hot water and 2 tablespoons of sugar. Because the VIA packet is already sweetened, you may want to start with less sugar or no sugar if you don’t like your whipped coffee too sweet. From there, you know the drill: mix until it starts to form peaks and plot it atop a glass of milk with ice.

You could even combine all three ways for a Whipped PSL on X-Games mode. Use a PSL Via packet instead of instant coffee, use pumpkin creamer instead of your usual milk, and top with some pumpkin pie spice.

A blessed whipped PSL to one and all!