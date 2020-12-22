The Last Full Moon Of 2020 Will Actually Make You Feel Hopeful

The last full moon of the year is upon us, and after the chaotic astrology of 2020, the December 2020 full moon feels like a warm and gentle ray of hope. We're just coming out of the fall 2020 eclipse season, which brought about intense changes and revelations, so having a healing full moon arrive to wrap up the year is the perfect reminder to prioritize self-care and listen to our hearts. Everyone will be feeling the lunar magic, so you'll want to know how the December 2020 full moon will affect your zodiac sign.

This lunation takes place in the cardinal water sign of Cancer, which is all about building emotional connections and creating safe spaces for our feelings. With the full moon in this gentle, nurturing zodiac sign, we're inspired to surround ourselves with the things that make us feel safe — close friends, comfort foods, and nostalgic memories.

As the final full moon of 2020, December's lunar climax is charged with the energy of possibility and change — thanks in part to the positive sextile aspect it's forming with Uranus, the unpredictable planet of awakenings. This exciting connection will bring some inspiration to our full moon intention setting rituals and remind us that the future is brimming with promise and opportunity, even if we feel uncertain about what lies ahead.

Ready for the scoop on how 2020's final lunation will affect your zodiac sign? Read on for your December 2020 full moon horoscopes and find out.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Under the warmth of this full moon, Aries, you'll find that all you want to do is stay inside and cozy up to your space heater with a cup of hot cocoa in hand. As you close out a hectic, destabilizing year, spending quality time at home in your safe space is going to be an important way to process your feelings. This lunation asks you to prioritize self-care and honor your emotions, so slow down and get in touch with yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While you tend to be a more pragmatic type, this year has been hard on everyone — so it's OK if you've had more feelings to work through than usual. Under this full moon, you'll find that talking through your end-of-year emotions will be cathartic. When you open up and get real about your sensitivities, you'll inspire the people around you to be more vulnerable, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's been a long and chaotic 2020, Gemini, and the best way for you to take advantage of this end-of-year lunation is to bring yourself comfort with treats and maximize on the self-care vibes. Take a long hot bubble bath, order take-out from your favorite restaurant, or splurge on a lil' something for yourself during the post-holiday sales.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're naturally giving toward others, Cancer, but this full moon in your sign illuminates the need for you to prioritize your own healing. Take time out to set some personal intentions and get in touch with your own feelings and desires — without catering them around other people's needs. Your growth is just as important, so take the lead and the loved ones in your life will likely follow suit.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to get more connected with your subconscious feelings, Leo, and the best way to do that is to prioritize some quiet time alone. That way, you can give your mind a chance to process some of this year's emotional rollercoasters — which will guide you toward a deep sense of healing that's been long overdue.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon is illuminating a powerful glimpse into your future, Virgo — and reminding you that you can achieve your hopes and wishes. Surround yourself with the energy needed to take you there by connecting with like-minded friends and peers as you set intentions for the year to come. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With the full moon lighting up your house of career, this is a beautiful moment to celebrate how far you've come, Libra. It's great to focus on career goals for the year ahead, but this full moon reminds you to connect with your past and acknowledge the ways in which you've grown. Be proud of yourself and all of your accomplishments, and allow that personal pride to fuel your motivation for future endeavors.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon serves as a philosophical refection point that'll help you process the year's many emotions, Scorpio. While you may not like to show it, you're highly sensitive to emotional energy, and this lunation will help you refine your personal belief system and understand your depth in a new way. Don't be afraid to broaden your horizons and challenge your comfort zone in order to grow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're diving deep into your desires during this full moon, Sag, and it'll be important to evaluate the boundaries you've set with others. As you enter a new year, you have a chance to release bad habits and even the playing field within your intimate relationships. That means settling debts, reinforcing your limits, and clearing the air when it comes to secrets and taboos that have been shrouded beneath the surface of your partnerships.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The full moon is illuminating your romantic life, Cap, so prepare to heal the outstanding issues within your relationships. You're able to see clearly what's working in your partnerships and what's holding you back — so open up and state your feelings clearly. Doing so can help to strengthen your bond and alleviate some of the love life stresses that may have been building over time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As you approach the new year, your focus will be on wellness and prioritizing the health of your mind, body, and spirit. Use the gentle Cancer moon energy to revamp your schedule to be more healing. While you appreciate staying busy and working hard, it's important to pencil in regular intervals of rest and relaxation to feel whole and taken care of.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect a burst of creativity to light up your full moon experience now, Pisces. Work on artistic endeavors and pour your feelings into something beautiful. All of this powerful heart-based energy will also light up your love life, so if you're on the dating scene, expect a fun turning point or some clarity in your feelings.