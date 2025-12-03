December 4's Full Cold Moon Will Help 3 Zodiac Signs Chill

The end of the year is always a time of transition and reflection, and you’ll definitely feel that energy during the full supermoon on Dec. 4. This is the third consecutive supermoon to hit in a row, so it’ll appear especially large and bright — and it also serves as this year’s Cold Moon. While this lunar climax will be a fateful turning point for some people, there are a couple of lucky zodiac signs that’ll likely have a less tumultuous time dealing with its energy.

December’s full Cold Moon hits in the inquisitive and information-loving sign of Gemini, sitting directly across from the sun in perspective-seeking Sagittarius. Gemini’s problem-solver energy reminds everyone to stop putzing around their goals and actually start putting their grandiose plans into motion, one little detail at a time. New information could emerge right now that helps to push you toward the path you’re meant to be on, so don’t ignore the things that are revealed to you. It’s time to connect the dots.

The full moon is forming an ultra-intense Grand Cross aspect with the destiny-shaping North and South Nodes of Fate, so the things that unfold now might harken back to the events that took place earlier this year — and have major ripple effects into the future. Those vibes could be challenging, but alongside the full moon will be a beautiful alignment between communicative Mercury, lucky Jupiter, and hardworking Saturn. This gorgeous Grand Trine makes it easy to build upon the groundwork of your goals. You might be forced outside your comfort zone, but your focus will pay off, and the breakthroughs that result from your efforts will be meaningful.

The full moon on Dec. 4 has the potential to be formative for everyone — some in more dramatic ways than others. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by December’s full moon, you’ll probably surf through the shifts a lot more comfortably. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) This full moon is a meaningful one, but lucky for you, it’s happening in the quietest and most solitary part of your chart — so while you might feel the energy, it’ll likely be more subtle. Rather than dealing with outward drama, you’ll be experiencing subconscious shifts that may not be obvious until they’ve emerged from their cocoons. While you may not feel totally equipped to make clear-minded decisions now, a beautiful alignment will be activating abundant planet Jupiter in your sign, giving you loads of good fortune and the ability to land on your feet. Brave up and take a chance.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Sometimes the most meaningful conversations are the ones that don’t happen using words. Subtext is everything to you under this lunation — and luckily, you know how to read with x-ray vision. What relationships in your life feel open and nonjudgmental versus draining your energy? How much of your actions are being driven by deep-rooted fears? Now is a beautiful opportunity to examine this from a safe distance. Taking a little space from people who trigger you can result in more honest and authentic connections — both with them and with others in the future. Be willing to step back and evaluate from afar.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Does your routine make sense for you, or are there more productive ways you could stack your tasks? This full moon is highlighting your hawk-eye for details, inspiring you to drill down into your day-to-day schedule and free up more time to focus on the things that matter to you. If you’re feeling inspired, go with the energy and use this lunation to purge your daily life of time-wasters. So which of the responsibilities on your plate are truly yours, and which are things you’ve been taking on unnecessarily? The difference will become clear now, and you can make a move of your choice from there.

For more, check out your tarot reading.