Your December Astrology Forecast

It’s the home stretch of 2025, and it’s time to wrap up the year with some holiday cheer. The astrology of December is putting a beautiful cosmic bow on the events of 2025, as it’s pumping the brakes on some of the year’s more chaotic storylines while simultaneously lighting up sparks of inspiration for all the changes that lie ahead in 2026. It may be the last month of the year, but there is no shortage of important December 2025 astrological events to keep track of.

Mercury wrapped up its retrograde during the final days of November, clearing the skies of the past month’s messiness ahead of December’s dawning. This forward motion will immediately be appreciated, as the first week of the month brings a mentally-stimulating full supermoon in Gemini, allowing you to harness the clarity of Mercury’s direct station and refine the little details of your big-picture plans.

Sagittarius season dominates the first few weeks of December, and it’ll be extra potent for the first half of the month. That’s because love planet Venus and passion planet Mars will be moving alongside the sun in this free-spirited fire sign until then, and communicative Mercury will join the party on Dec. 11, too. It’s time to chase some rainbows and try something new! The season culminates in an exciting Sagittarius new moon on Dec. 19, which is the perfect opportunity to consider all the big adventures you want to pursue in the new year.

Olga Pankova/Moment/Getty Images

Capricorn season begins on Dec. 21, at which point the sun will join go-getter Mars in this hardworking and productive earth sign. Romantic Venus follows suit on Dec. 24, emphasizing the pragmatic vibe of this solar season. This shift from a happy-go-lucky Sagittarius stellium to a down-to-business cluster of Capricorn puts everyone in a more goal-oriented mindset as they transition out of this year and into the next, which is perfect for supporting New Year’s intentions.

If you’re ready to dive into the final month of 2025, your December astrological forecast will give you a heads-up on all the vibes that are in store.

Full Cold Supermoon In Gemini

The first major cosmic moment of the month comes on Dec. 4, when a full supermoon in Gemini rises in the skies. Peaking opposite to the sun in Sagittarius, this lunation — also known as the annual Cold Moon — highlights the information you need to communicate, things you need to learn, and details you need to make sense of to pursue your loftier aspirations.

Chatty and curious Gemini is ruled by Mercury, which wrapped up its retrograde less than a week before this lunation — so this is an important moment to integrate all you’ve learned during Mercury’s recent backspin and pull together any threads in your plans that wound up getting frayed. It’s the last full moon of the year, so make it count.

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

Mercury’s Post-Retrograde Buzz

Speaking of logistical Mercury, this fleet-footed planet is lighting up the skies with a gorgeous Grand Water Trine that’s being activated throughout the week following the full moon. This echoes the alignments that Mars and Venus made during late October and November, respectively, so look out for clarity around themes you’ve been working with since Halloween. Mercury is in deep-thinking Scorpio, beautifully connecting with big-hearted Jupiter and down-to-business Saturn on Dec. 6 and 7 — allowing you to think big, problem solve, and put realistic but powerful plans into motion.

A few days later, Mercury will also face off with unpredictable planet Uranus, promising major mental breakthroughs and sudden strikes of inspiration. Expect the unexpected when it comes to communication and information.

Neptune Retrograde Ends

Dreamy and illusive planet Neptune has been backspinning since July, and it’s spent the past month and a half of that period in its home sign of Pisces, where it’s removed your rose-colored glasses and helped you strengthen your spiritual connection. But Neptune retrograde comes to an end on Dec. 10, and at this point, you’ll feel more connected to your intuition and the invisible world of mysticism. This direct station also marks the final days of Neptune in Pisces in this lifetime, as once this ethereal blue planet re-enters Aries on Jan. 26, it’ll be there for the next decade and a half.

A Supercharged Sagittarius Season

Happy Sagittarius season! The sun is in this knowledge-seeking fire sign for the first few weeks of December, so it’s time to embrace new experiences, spiritual growth, and unbridled optimism. The first half of the month is extra rich in Sagittarius energy, as the sun has both lover Venus and go-getter Mars by its side during this time — with Mercury joining the party on Dec. 11 — making everyone more adventurous when it comes to relationships, exploring new ideas, and chasing goals alike. This Sagittarius stellium can help to put you in a more celebratory and hopeful mood, making things feel more festive and fiery ahead of the holidays.

Olga Pankova/Moment/Getty Images

Thinking Big With Mercury In Sagittarius

Communicative planet Mercury joins the sun, Venus, and Mars in Sagittarius on Dec. 11, revisiting the same part of the zodiac it was in last month. Except this time, its retrograde is over. Big-picture plans are clicking into place now, and you may feel more clarity around your personal beliefs. Don’t limit yourself to small ideas, as this transit is for expanding your mental horizons and allowing you to look at the world in a new light.

Get Ambitious With Mars In Capricorn

You’ll get your first taste of Capricorn season starting on Dec. 14 PT/Dec. 15 15 ET, as that’s when motivating planet Mars enters this cardinal earth sign. Courageous Mars thrives in the success-driven and ambitious realm of Capricorn, as its grounded steadiness and practicality give Mars’ bold and badass energy the structure it needs to pursue more solid and sensible goals. This is a great time to buckle down and pour your passion into career or finance goals.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

New Moon In Sagittarius

The new moon in Sagittarius is rising on Dec. 19, bringing the sun and moon together during the final days of this sparkly season. Sagittarius zodiac energy inspires people to pursue their loftier aspirations and soak up new perspectives on life, so this is a beautiful lunation to plant seeds for your next big adventure — whether that’s a big 2026 vacation, pursuing higher education, or chasing after a goal you’ve been dreaming of without action for too long.

Capricorn Vibes & The Winter Solstice

It’s time for a fresh vibe, both astrologically and astronomically. The sun enters earthy and driven Capricorn on the morning of Dec. 21, heralding both Capricorn season and the winter solstice. Winter has officially arrived in the Northern Hemisphere! With the sun in this goal-oriented earth sign, now is a fabulous time to get on top of your personal responsibilities, think practically about your professional plans, and lay out the foundation for any major career moves you might want to make in 2026.

Invest In Love With Venus In Capricorn

Amorous Venus follows the sun into Capricorn a few days later, joining the Capricorn party on Dec. 24. At this point, you’ll likely feel more inclined to invest in relationships that have longer-term potential, and may be more selective about how you spend your valuable time and energy. Venus in Sagittarius brought out the free-spirited romantic in your heart, but Venus in Capricorn wants a love that’s built to last.