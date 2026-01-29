February 1's Full Snow Moon Will Bring Changes For 3 Zodiac Signs

February’s full moon is traditionally known as the annual Snow Moon, but this year’s is rising in the regal and red-hot sign of Leo, making its cosmic energy much more fiery than frosty. Even in the midst of the winter’s chill and cooler-than-cool Aquarius season, the warm and passionate energy of this feisty lunar moment will cut through the cold and light up your heart — especially if you’re one of the signs most affected by the Feb. 1 full Snow Moon.

The sun has spent the past couple of weeks in the fixed air sign Aquarius, and the energy of this solar season has been highly potent. That’s because the sun has been joined by communicative Mercury, lover Venus, action-oriented Mars, and transformational Pluto throughout most of this period, forming a powerful Aquarius stellium that’s amplifying the unconventional and envelope-pushing vibes of this forward-thinking sign. Now’s a time to question authority, break free of outdated traditions, and envision a more innovative and evolved future. Aquarius energy can be cool and chill, but it can get a little icy, too — making the Snow Moon moniker apropos.

Then, across from this pileup of Aquarius planets sits the full moon in fierce and fiery Leo — the singular sign ruled by the sun, symbolized by the courageous cosmic lion. While the Aquarius stellium highlights your place in a larger collective, having the nighttime luminary in the sun’s fixed fire sign reminds you of your individual power, too.

Leo energy is creative, charismatic, and unafraid to shine and sparkle as it takes center stage. So while Aquarius season reminds you to be your unabashedly weird and wonderful self, the full moon in Leo reminds you that your one-of-a-kind quirks also deserve a place in the spotlight. Right now, being authentic doesn’t just benefit your own growth. It serves as inspiration to everyone around you to embrace their natural gifts and be less shy about taking up space with their talents.

Everyone will feel the intensity and passion of this lunar moment, but for the signs most affected by the Feb. 1 full Snow Moon, it could be a game-changer. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’re no stranger to a spotlight, so having this full moon in your sign will feel like a homecoming of the heart. There’s been a lot of focus on the other people in your life lately, and that’s good — friends and lovers are like mirrors to your soul, and examining these dynamics can help you see yourself more clearly. Right now, it’s your goals and desires that are coming to the forefront. Challenge any self-doubt that arises and use it as fuel for a more authentic sense of confidence.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) When you believe in yourself, it allows others to get more comfortable believing in you, too. This full moon is rising in your career zone, encouraging you to take all the inner work you’ve been doing and apply it in a more public-facing way. Owning your talents and embracing a more authentic sense of leadership at work is inarguably the best path forward — because playing small is only going to leave you overlooked and unsatisfied.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) This is your season, and with so many planets clustered together in your sign right now, your personal growth has been in overdrive. But this full moon is rising in your relationship sector, encouraging you to look for answers outside of yourself, too. The more authentic you are, the purer and more honest your partnerships will be — so staying true to yourself is an act of respect to everyone around you.

