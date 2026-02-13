If you’re feeling some electricity in the air, it’s probably because the year’s first eclipse is currently buffering and getting ready to launch. A solar eclipse arrives with the new moon on Feb. 17, bringing the sun and moon together in the final degrees of the futuristic and forward-thinking air sign, Aquarius. Eclipse season is known for catalyzing rapid-fire changes and destabilizing shake-ups, and this one is likely to feel especially radical and revolutionary. If you’re one of the signs most affected by the Feb. 17 new moon solar eclipse, then you’ll want to buckle up and get ready for some serious breakthroughs.

Eclipses occur when the sun and moon get entangled with the spiritual points known as the North and South Nodes of Fate — and that’s why these lunations have a reputation for realigning people with their most honest paths. Right now, the North Node is in ethereal and emotional Pisces, pushing you to shed your need for control and follow your intuition. However, this eclipse is taking place in Aquarius, right on the cusp of Pisces, so it’s filtering its energy through this innovative air sign’s lens instead.

Everyone has been on a transcendental and feelings-led journey over the past year in one way or another, but to navigate this eclipse, you may need to drop your sentimentality for a moment and adopt the Aquarian objective way of thinking. Are there things you’re holding onto out of comfort that may actually be holding you back? Are there goals you’re not pursuing because you’re afraid of what people might think if you deviate from your norm? This lunation is here to disrupt your status quo and help you break free of the restrictive energy that’s keeping you from following your truth — whether those restrictions are self-imposed or put on you externally.

The eclipse will clash with liberating but unpredictable Uranus, so unexpected shake-ups could put you face-to-face with whatever systems, relationships, or narratives have been keeping you from growth. Fortunately, this gives you a chance to dismantle them and give yourself the freedom to truly level up.

This eclipse marks a powerful new journey for everyone, especially the zodiac signs most affected by Feb. 17’s new moon eclipse. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’ve got no problem being in the spotlight, but how do you feel about people seeing your true self? Being looked at is different than really being seen, and this eclipse is here to break down some of the barriers that have kept you from letting others in, whether consciously or not. In order to shift relationship dynamics, you have to be willing to take an honest look at yourself — after all, it takes two to tango. You’ve been learning to be less rigid about your reputation and more comfortable with your authenticity, all of which will translate into your relationships. Let your freak flag fly and be honest with yourself so you can get more real with others, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) This eclipse is taking place in your sign, serving as the closing act to your birthday season, so you’re likely to feel it in a big way. This is the first eclipse to hit your sign since 2018, and you might find that some of the major life themes you were exploring during that period are coming back around — but this time in a fresh, evolved way. The tectonic plates that your identity stands on are shifting now, forcing you to find your truth and use it to find your balance. You’re no stranger to a personal revolution, but right now you may have dodged some erratic curveballs to get to the other side of this metamorphosis. This lunation is a turning point, forcing change, innovation, and out-of-the-box thinking. Challenges could make you question yourself and rethink your path, but trust that you’re leveling up in a big way.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) The eclipses over the past year have taken you on a serious personal growth journey, and this one is asking you to dive even deeper into yourself. Exploring the outer reaches of your consciousness requires the help of your psychic sensibilities, as it’s only through your peripheral vision that you can make out the feelings and truths that are hidden in the shadows. Be patient as your higher self navigates these breakthroughs. The eclipse may be working more subtly, but the North Node of Destiny is still in your sign, and it’ll be making a perfect alignment with value-oriented Venus on the same day as the eclipse. This opens a channel that goes straight into your heart and intuition, allowing you to see more clearly what type of energies you’re working with and use them to your advantage.

