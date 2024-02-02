Aquarius season is in full effect, but don’t worry if its transformational effects haven’t blessed you yet — these things take time. Enter the February new moon. On Feb. 9, 2024 at 5:59 p.m. ET (2:59 p.m. ET), this lunation will supercharge your big-picture goals, bringing the confidence you need to stand strong in your new era. For the four zodiac signs who are least affected by February’s new moon, these cosmic shifts will be a breeze.

In astrology, new moons bring beginnings and change. They’re a time to lay the groundwork for the goals you wish to accomplish in the next several weeks. February’s new moon rises in innovative Aquarius, urging you to question your values and how you fit in the world.

This zodiac sign is ruled by Uranus, the planet associated with rebellion and progressive change, which can translate into abrupt endings and plot twists that shake you to your core. But if you’re one of the lucky few who will feel less impacted by this lunation, you may find it easier to bob and weave through the turbulent changes because of this air sign’s humanitarian vibe.

“It has the potential to liberate you in ways that are hard to even imagine right now,” says astrologer Ryan Marquardt.

“A new pathway is unfolding before you, which can come with a healthy dose of uncertainty about where it leads or if you’ll be capable of handling it,” he says. With the support of Aquarius by your side, those who luck out during this new moon will be empowered by the fixed sign’s unwavering ethic.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the February new moon, and if you are, how to fully embody Aquarius’ forward-thinking mindset.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There’s so much to explore during this new moon, Gemini, and you’ll have a delightful time embracing change. “Gemini is embarking on a journey, whether intellectually through a new learning pursuit or physically through travel,” Marquardt says.

It’s a good moment to take a vacation — even a day trip — to give yourself a new perspective on life. Don’t worry about losing your way; an auspicious alignment between Jupiter and Saturn will guide you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The Aquarius new moon inspire you artistically, Libra. You’re filled with interesting ideas; don’t keep them to yourself. Your aesthetic and style may shift, or you might experiment with different forms of creative expression. “Give your heart permission to go out on a limb and express your romantic desires. Free up your schedule to indulge in new activities,” Marquardt says.

Regardless of what you choose to do on Feb. 9, this new moon will help you shake off the self-limiting beliefs that are keeping you from utilizing your full imagination.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’ve got money on your mind more than usual right now, Capricorn. February’s new moon in Aquarius provides you with abundance. “It’s an excellent time to make progress on financial goals through budgeting, saving, or investing,” Marquardt says. How can you monetize your skills or bring in extra cash?

Beyond your bank account, this lunation is about pouring effort into yourself. Don’t worry about being seen as selfish. Instead, practice gratitude — it could open up new opportunities to increase your material and spiritual wealth.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your subconscious is buzzing, Pisces. This is the perfect time for deep reflection and spiritual maintenance. “[The February new moon] is helping them gain insights through vivid dreams, intuitive awakenings, and introspective activities,” says Marquardt.

Remember, you have a tendency to get swept away, so try to keep one foot on the ground. You might consider spending time outdoors or meditating on your intentions. “With clarity and wisdom, Pisces will anchor their imagination into the real world,” Marquardt says.

Source:

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and co-founder of business astrology calendar Bizmos CEO