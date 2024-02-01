There’s no way around it — the February new moon is a rocky one. La luna charges into Aquarius on Feb. 9, 2024 at 5:59 p.m. ET (2:59 p.m. ET), and because this sign is associated with shock, rebellion, and optimism for the future, the transformations that arise can feel aggressive. While some will see the hopeful side of this lunation, the zodiac signs most affected by February’s new moon will feel distressed.

Every 29 days or so, the new moon wipes our slate clean. This lunar phase prompts moments of planning, rest, and self-reflection. This time around, every zodiac sign can expect abrupt plot twists that turn everything upside down. The signs that will feel the brunt of the February new moon may be in for a great deal of discomfort as they finally let go of their old beliefs, connections, and even parts of themselves.

“This new moon is paving the way for a much-needed change in your life,” says astrologer Ryan Marquardt. “The need for change will be undeniable, but embracing it could be more complicated.” In other words, if you want your future goals to flourish, you’ll have to make room for it — especially if you’re one of the three zodiac signs who will feel February’s new moon the most.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Change can feel overwhelming, Taurus, but there’s a reason you’re being pushed into new experiences right now. The Aquarius new moon is disrupting your career, potentially by throwing new tasks or unexpected events your way, forcing you to think about the bigger picture. What does your work say about your place in the world?

“[Taurus’] world might begin to shake, but it’s breaking them free from a situation that’s become too stale,” Marquardt says. “If you’ve been thinking about a career-related course, workshop, or networking opportunity, seize it now.” It’s time to address what’s needed to make your professional life more fulfilling, even if that requires redirection.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It’s rare that you don’t feel like the center of attention, Leo, so prepare for your ego to take a huge hit during February’s new moon in Aquarius. Expect to focus on the people around you. Pay attention to how they’ve helped you evolve and adapt to your surroundings. “Leos might feel like someone else hijacked their ability to remain in control, and they’re a player in someone else’s game now,” Marquart says.

Don’t take this personally. You’re still important. By observing others’ strengths and accomplishments, you’ll get pushed toward embodying the person you want to become.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Brace yourself for turbulence, Aquarius, because this new moon cuts deep. You have a massive chance to grow and change, but you can’t do that without letting go of certain parts of yourself. Which habits and beliefs do you need to you shed?

“With Uranus creating instability at a core level, Aquarius is being called to reinvent themselves from the inside out. It can feel like an identity crisis, or like Aquarius has lost their sense of self,” says Marquardt. These losses may feel like defeat, but rest assured, they’re making room for something bigger than yourself.

Sources:

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and co-founder of business astrology calendar Bizmos CEO