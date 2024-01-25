Here's Your February Horoscope

At last! February is retrograde-free. Expect to feel inspired and optimistic. Innovative and fresh ideas flow in on Feb. 5, as Mercury shifts into progressive Aquarius. Speak your mind with courage and freedom, and you will attract a curious audience.

The new moon in Aquarius on Feb. 9, pushes you to take your dreams and plans in an unexpected direction. Think outside the box. Expect a sudden urge to defend people and meaningful causes; Mars rages into independent Aquarius on Feb. 13, motivating you to take a stand. But be warned, insensitive arguments could follow.

Once Venus arrives in Aquarius on Feb. 16, you will forge new and valuable friendships and networks. Appreciate the unique quirks and differences that make people stand out, especially when the sun enters Pisces on Feb. 18. This compassionate season brings an opportunity to be more understanding.

Your emotional fluctuations will govern your decisions when Mercury dips into Pisces on Feb. 23. Expand your mind to new possibilities, but be wary of absorbing information without discernment — not everything you hear is true.

Intricate problems require creative solutions during the full moon in Virgo on Feb. 24. However, you won't have the energy or clarity to resolve matters thoroughly. Take a step back to reflect. With a well-rested mind, you will balance your logic and intuition to find new answers.

Happy birthday, Pisces!

A heart-to-heart with people who share your worldview will boost your momentum. Seek inspiration from your friends when you need encouragement or feel like giving up on your dreams. The fears and insecurities that hold you back will be easier to identify as the month progresses. Don’t put pressure on yourself during Pisces season. Prioritize rest and relaxation. When you reconnect with yourself, you will discover how recent mental stress has affected you physically.

Once you start believing you will succeed, others will too. Social invites are flying in this February, bringing opportunities to remind the world of who you are. Let your originality shine instead of shying away from the spotlight. Mercury shifts into idealistic Pisces on Feb. 23, challenging you to be optimistic about your goals without setting delusional expectations. Chasing your dreams should uplift you. If you are feeling more anxious than satisfied, switch up your approach.

Travel plans and personal goals are coming together. Through new educational and mind-expanding adventures, you will find yourself and deepen your understanding of others. Your worldview and belief system will evolve, and you will see how your environment has restricted you. Pisces season arrives on Feb. 18, willing you to be a compassionate and inclusive leader. Be the change that you wish to see in the world. Working on yourself will inspire the people around you to do the same.

Keep cool and calm. When you fixate on negativity, it multiplies in your mind. You have the power to shift your attitude at any moment. Choose to see difficult circumstances from a new standpoint, and you will stumble upon answers and solutions. Watch your impulses when Mars crashes into Aquarius on Feb. 13. Financial matters concerning your future must be handled cautiously. If your intuition catches onto something others can’t see, trust yourself and speak up. Your faith will strengthen as the month progresses. Keep believing in the bigger picture.

Take the lead in deepening your intellectual bonds. When did you last share a deep conversation with your best friend or partner about your beliefs and dreams? Prioritize discovering who your loved ones have grown into, and your connections will strengthen. Be warned — seemingly innocent nostalgia could have you longing for someone from your past. Keep the door closed, Leo. Healing cannot transpire when you look back more than you look forward. Avoid romanticizing what could have been.

Do not underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep, a consistent routine, and a healthy lifestyle. Reallocating your time and changing priorities will revitalize you. With a well-rested mind, you will be ready to set work-related goals under the Aquarius new moon on Feb. 9. This new chapter challenges your ability to work well in a team without taking control. The Sun and Mercury are funneling romantic energy into your life from Feb. 18. Open up and share the weight of your problems with the people who love you.

Let your inner child roam free. When you allow yourself to play and create with freedom, your mind will clear, your self-love will soar, and your relationships will strengthen. A sharper awareness of your needs will facilitate healthy communication in your love life. Tell your romantic partner exactly how to please you, and this Valentine’s Day will be unforgettable. The second half of the month brings a decline in your productivity. Address the impact that your diligent work has had on your health.

You will never be satisfied while living by other’s rules. Tensions within your family are a sign that you must free yourself from restricting traditions and fly solo. Explore your ideas and interests without pressure, and offer yourself the validation you have sought externally. A new focus on your dating life will fill you with hope that the person you are seeking is also seeking you. Don’t lower your standards — you deserve your fairytale ending.

People are looking for answers, and you will be full of ideas and solutions. Stay grounded when sharing your wisdom. You don’t need to flaunt your knowledge or prove yourself. With the Sun and Mercury inspiring deeper inquiries about your family history from Feb. 18, you will feel more emotional and connected to your life’s purpose. Take a step back to receive clarity on your role within your family and household. What generational patterns are you breaking?

Love yourself, Capricorn — not just the neat and put-together self you present to the world, but all the quirks you protect from others’ judgment. Be proud of who you are rather than ashamed. There is no one in the world like you! When you are ready to embrace your uniqueness and think outside the box, breakthrough ideas for increasing your earnings will flood in. Believe in what’s possible a little more than the truth of your current reality. You can achieve anything you set your mind to.

Always be your authentic self. Be courageous and outspoken. Dress in a way that feels liberating for you, and don’t be afraid to challenge the norm through your self-expression. As you develop your self-confidence, you must not judge other people who are at a different point in their journey. Long-term projects, agreements, and contracts are nearing completion; you will feel the pressure to tie up loose ends under the full moon in Virgo on Feb. 24. Think on your feet.

This February calls for much-needed alone time. Explore the feelings you keep hidden from the world, and don’t feel guilty for putting yourself first. Rescheduling your plans to prioritize your wellbeing is admirable. When the Sun energizes your zodiac sign on Feb. 18, you will feel inspired by life to emerge from your cocoon. However, your relationships could invite more stress back into your life. Stop overcompensating for other people’s lack of effort — relationships are a two-way exchange.