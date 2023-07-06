It’s not uncommon to pick a career path based on the college programs you got into or to follow in a family member’s footsteps and join an industry you’ve been surrounded by your entire life. But just because it pays the bills doesn’t mean it’s too late for a change. If you feel like it’s time to move on from your current career but aren’t sure what your next move should be, there’s no need to worry. Each zodiac sign has a job that perfectly matches their vibe, which means you can pick a position that’s literally written in the stars for you.

Astrology can tell us so much about ourselves, and finding the ideal occupation is no exception. If your nurturing spirit draws you to watch over others, you’ll likely make for an excellent caregiver. If you’re constantly looking for ways to blow off steam, an active job that allows you to be on your feet instead of tied down to a desk might be the career for you. And if you have an analytical mind, you’ll probably thrive in an environment where you can spend the day crunching numbers. Here, astrologer Ms. Charlotte shares which job best represents each sign based on their personality traits and preferences. Of course, this shouldn’t be the only thing that helps you pick your next gig, but maybe it’ll help inspire a career pivot you would’ve never considered.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images Aries yearn for a job where they can “lead, guide, and push others to achieve some grand vision,” and what better way for the fire sign to meet this goal and get out its pent-up energy at the same time than working as a personal trainer? “Ruled by Mars, the Roman god of war, Aries governs warrior culture and sports so personal training will appeal to their independence, individualism, and leadership mentality,” shares Ms. Charlotte. Plus, the cardinal sign is able to balance compassion and tough love in a way that others find motivational, which is exactly what you want in a personal trainer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Kosamtu/E+/Getty Images Taureans aspire to live in the lap of luxury, and nothing is more luxurious than working as a food critic for a living. “Taurus is ruled by Venus, the goddess of love and fertility, so any job that appeals to their fine sense of taste is ideal,” Ms. Charlotte explains. “Taurus is stubborn and would prefer to work alone in an environment where their opinions are valued and unquestioned. A food critic brings together all these elements together; the perfect profession for these sensual yet opinionated folks!”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Vadym Buinov/Moment/Getty Images Gemini is ruled by Mercury, which controls all things communication and thinking, so this gives the air sign an upper hand when working in an industry that values these traits. For this reason, Geminis can thrive in all kinds of jobs, though Ms. Charlotte believes the profession they’re best fit for is an elementary school teacher. “Geminis are the ‘Peter Pans’ of the zodiac as they have a lust for life; their infectious enthusiasm appealing to small children as they explain the photosynthesis of plants, the importance of punctuation, or mother nature’s food chain,” the astrologer tells Bustle. “Geminis are also a social sign so working collaboratively within their community in creative and intellectual spaces is perfect for them.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) miljko/E+/Getty Images Cancers are natural-born caretakers, so it should come as no surprise that the job that best matches the water sign is one that puts others first. “Cancer is the sign of the mother and the home so working as a nanny works well with their maternal nature,” says Ms. Charlotte. “Nannying appeals to their compassion and emotional intelligence as they take on the tasks usually assigned to that of a mother. It is for this reason that a nanny becomes part of the family; taking on the role of a caretaker as well as confidante to her employers who trust them with their children.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) ZeynepKaya/E+/Getty Images There’s nothing Leos love more than attention, so of course the fire sign is going to pick a profession where they can be at the center of everything, like performing. “Singing, dancing, and acting to an attentive audience is Leo’s dream for they long to be seen,” Ms. Charlotte explains. “To bring joy to the world through their art is the ultimate endeavor.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) filadendron/E+/Getty Images The always responsible and disciplined Virgo needs a job that’s just as practical as they are. And because the earth sign is “associated with the sixth house of everyday routines, budgeting, and bills,” being an accountant is basically a no-brainer for the organized mutable sign, per Ms. Charlotte.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Mario Arango/E+/Getty Images Libras have a keen eye for all things aesthetics, and no job requires more attention to detail than a party planner. The air sign also has a gift for “bringing people together,” per the astrologer, so you’d be hard-pressed to find someone better suited to plan a wedding, birthday, or anniversary party than a Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) AzmanL/E+/Getty Images Scorpios can be pretty sneaky, so they might as well put their skills to good use by becoming a detective. “Scorpios do a thorough job as they examine every piece of evidence and [go] through everything with a fine-tooth comb,” shares Ms. Charlotte. “It is their combination of strong intuition and emotional resilience that makes them great at solving the most difficult cases.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians’ appreciation for thought-provoking conversations mixed with their desire to help others are just two of the reasons why the fire sign would make for a great journalist. “With Sagittarius being the sign of higher education, travel, and far-off foreign lands, they enjoy work that is different every day; that requires research and out-of-the-box thinking and problem solving,” Ms. Charlotte tells Bustle. “Journalism is the kind of profession that requires them to take risks and adapt to new environments quickly. Living life on the edge in search of truth is not just a job; it’s a lifestyle.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) shapecharge/E+/Getty Images Often believed to be the most determined leaders of the zodiac, Capricorns refuse to settle for anything less than CEO. “Whether they start at the bottom and slowly make their way slowly up the corporate ladder or they break off to form their own company, Capricorn is the Chief Executive Officer; the big boss,” Ms. Charlotte remarks. Just make sure not to get too caught up in the job, because the astrologer warns that the earth sign is “destined for greatness but it never comes easy and always comes at a cost; usually their personal life.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) shapecharge/E+/Getty Images As the sign of “humanity and innovation,” Aquarians are bound to pick a job that makes a widespread impact, specifically one in the tech field. “These people cannot have regular jobs nor can they live regular lives; their desire is to create new and better worlds and leave a legacy that exists beyond their time on earth,” says Ms. Charlotte.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Daniel de la Hoz/Moment/Getty Images Pisces are deeply spiritual beings, so it’s only fitting that the water sign chooses a job that fits within this lifestyle. According to Ms. Charlotte, Pisces work well in the spiritual industries because “there are no regulations and no authority governing over them. These people are the psychics, the witch doctors, the tarot readers, the mediums, and the astrologers,” says the astrologer.

