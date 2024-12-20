Your Tarot Reading For Friday, December 20

Today’s tarot card is The Hierophant. Associated with the practical earth sign Taurus, it’s said to represent tradition, customs, and spiritual knowledge — and it has a no-nonsense message for what to keep in mind as you go about your day.

Instead of relating to your intuition, like its feminine counterpart The High Priestess, this card is serving up strict, serious teacher vibes. If The High Priestess encourages you to tap into the universe and your inner voice, The Hierophant wants you to hush up and follow the rules.

It means you won’t be in the mood for chaos, jokes, or last-minute plans. If your friends want to meet up tonight or your partner plans a surprise date, you’ll feel the urge to cancel in favor of staying in and indulging in a Friday night ritual that makes you feel grounded and secure. Why stay out late — or risk a hangover — when you could get a solid eight hours of sleep?

To embrace the energy of this card, try to keep your day simple and orderly: go to work, do what you need to do, and then lie low this evening. It’ll feel right to make a nice dinner, put on a face mask, watch a comfort TV show, and get to bed at a reasonable hour. In other words? It’s OK if you don’t feel up to stepping outside the box.

The Hierophant also calls attention to a few clerical things you need to take care of, like mailing out holiday cards, paying a bill, running to the grocery store for oat milk, or any number of boring but necessary errands that are likely on your to-do list. This card encourages you to take a second to get your ducks in a row, which is especially important ahead of the busy holiday season.

On the spiritual side of things, you could check in on some long-held belief systems to see if they still resonate, too. It could be a sign that you’re craving some sort of organized community, even if it’s just a book club. To figure out your next move, chat with someone whose lifestyle you admire and then emulate them for a while until you eventually land on your own, personalized take.

Of course, ahead of the holidays, it makes sense that The Hierophant could also be reminding you to partake in some cozy, old-timey family traditions as a way to keep them alive. Bake your mom’s famous jelly donuts, go get a pic with Santa at the mall, and lean into the winter customs you crave all year.