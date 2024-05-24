Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, May 24

Yesterday’s full moon was an eventful one, so if you’re still buzzing from all the action, you’re probably not alone.

A lunar clash with stern Saturn could lead to frustrations or a serious conversation midday. But if you work through the challenges, you’ll be rewarded with productivity, as the moon gets a boost from motivating Mars soon after. Channel your feelings into action.

A sweet lunar connection with healing comet Chiron in the evening brings tender-hearted vibes, perfect for soothing the soul with some self-care after a long week or having some Friday night bonding time with a bestie. Enjoy the long weekend!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Shake off the seriousness and embrace a TGIF attitude today. The full moon got your energy up last night, so keep the vibes high and the excitement flowing by planning some fun adventures for the weekend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be real with yourself and a more authentic and aligned life will follow. Getting vulnerable about your feelings and opening up to the people close to you isn’t a weakness — it’s a way to live your truth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The planets are blowing you kisses today, so soak up the magic and plan something romantic. A sweet date night with your lover or a flirty night out with friends is exactly what the cosmic doctor ordered.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Keep that full moon momentum high and push forward on any projects you started yesterday. You can get a lot done if you put your nose to the grindstone and will feel accomplished for the whole weekend ahead.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love is in the air, just in time for the weekend — so make some fun Friday night plans with a significant other, or if you’re single, get out there and mingle. A little bit of playful flirting never hurt anyone.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Full moons can be exhausting, so no one will blame you if your wildest Friday night plans involve your couch, TV, and some food delivery. If you do decide to venture out, at least wear something cozy.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Have some real-talk conversations today. You can learn a lot by observing the people around you — and if you choose to put your diplomacy skills to work, you can teach some folks a thing or two.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Pamper yourself today. Whether with takeout from your favorite lunch spot, a lavish night out with your besties, or an indulgent night of self-care to kick off the weekend restfully, you always deserve a little treat.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You’ve got to follow your heart into new adventures when inspiration strikes. Jump into the driver’s seat today and race off toward whatever cotton-candy sunsets strike your fancy. Good times are sure to follow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It’s been a long week, so if you need a moment to catch your breath before you head into the weekend, take it. Keep your plans for the night lowkey or just clear your calendar entirely so you can catch up on sleep instead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Put some fun plans on your calendar and grace your city with a few public appearances this weekend. Throwing yourself into a social situation and mingling with your crew is exactly what you need tonight.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Momentum in your professional life is flowing, so wrap up the week with some extra effort and bring it home. You’ll be on cloud nine heading into the weekend when you know you put in the work to make a good impression.

