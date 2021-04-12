Gemini is optimistic, while Virgo is pessimistic. The ever-changing Gemini is notoriously flakey, while the highly organized Virgo has their scheduled planned out weeks in advance. Geminis thrive when there’s chaos and drama, while Virgos are all about perfection and order. Clearly, Gemini and Virgo have totally different approaches to life. You wouldn’t really think they’d get along. Yet, when these two Mercury-ruled signs get together, they can talk non-stop about anything and everything. Gemini and Virgo’s zodiac compatibility will give you insight into this chatty Air and Earth sign couple.

Mercury, the planet of thoughts, ideas, and communication, rules over Gemini and Virgo. As a result, both are naturally curious, intelligent, witty, and analytical. They’re also prone to anxiety and tend to overthink.

“Virgo is cautious, introverted, and loves to think things through before taking action,” Mitzye Ramos Ribas, astrologer and owner of Tarot del Corazón, tells Bustle. “They don't like surprises, and they like to be prepared. On the other hand, Gemini changes interests quickly, is easily bored, and can be impulsive for the sake of experience.”

According to Ribas, a relationship between these two could lead to a butting of heads and bickering over each other’s way of life. However, Gemini can teach Virgo how to relax and appreciate the unexpected, while Virgo can teach Gemini that strategic planning doesn't have to get in the way of a good time. It’s not the most compatible zodiac match for either sign, but it’s not the worst. Keep reading to learn more about Gemini and Virgo in relationships, friendship, dating, and more.

Gemini And Virgo’s Sexual Compatibility

When it comes to sexual compatibility, Gemini and Virgo could go either way. According to astrologer Kristina Semos, verbal foreplay and intellectual stimulation will light a spark between these two. They will get each other hot and bothered before they even reach the bedroom. Once there, Geminis are naturally curious and love trying new things, while Virgos in bed are secretly down for everything and will always go above and beyond to please their partner.

Although both signs value open communication, revealing their true desires will take some time as they’re both prone to being in their heads. “If they can make a game out of it, or use creative storytelling or even role-play, that might help each get their needs met without shining the spotlight so directly on their closeted hearts,” Semos says. Having a strong foundation of trust will take their physical intimacy to the next level.

Gemini And Virgo’s Emotional Compatibility

When it comes to emotions, neither sign is good at expressing themselves. According to Semos, both signs are mutable or changeable signs and live in an “aura or nervous” energy at times. “Unfortunately, it's hard for one anxious person to talk another anxious person off a ledge,” she says. “Plus, both Gemini and Virgo intellectualize their feelings instead of just feeling them, which can make deeper intimacy difficult for this pairing.”

For their relationship to deepen, at least one partner needs to be stable, secure, and expressive in their emotions. It’s easy for these two to stay detached. Unless one or both partners work on this, their relationship may stay at the surface level emotionally.

“Should problems arise between the two, you will have a couple that is capable of having emotionally detached conversations about their relationship,” Ribas says. “This is good for objectivity but not so good when dealing with personal issues. Neither will admit to each other what they're truly feeling, and neither will allow themselves to feel their feelings through even though they’re drowning in them.”

Gemini And Virgo’s Intellectual Compatibility

Intellectually, these two make the perfect match as they share quite a bit in common. They’re both flexible, resilient, and need mental stimulation to stay hooked on someone. According to Semos, Gemini and Virgo can banter for hours. “The clever repartee, witty comebacks, and sheer text flirtation can do a lot to cement their interest for each other and keep each other entertained for a long time,” she says. “They truly can be mind-mates, which can be a huge turn-on for both these cerebral signs.”

Gemini And Virgo’s Friendship Compatibility

When it comes to friendship, these two make a decent match. For one, they’re both ruled by Mercury, “the great thinker,” so they’re analytical, love learning about new people and things, and will have a lot to talk about. “They can be quite the gossipers about everything,” Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. They may start off as co-workers or be in the same industry and become friends from there.

“They start off having a lot in common, and in time, act as close as if they were siblings,” Garbis says. “This includes fighting like siblings.” Virgo wants the best for everyone and shows they care through acts of service like offering up life advice. However, their delivery can come off a bit critical, which may be off-putting for Gemini. If the twins feel like they’re being constantly criticized, they may decide the friendship isn’t worth being in.

Virgo is also more on the serious side and likes having everything planned out. Gemini, on the other hand, is more go with the flow and has a reputation for being flakey. Virgo may take Gemini’s flakiness as a lack of care and respect for them and their friendship. According to Garbis, just one epic fight has the potential to tear these two apart. However, if they can find a way to understand how the other works, this could be a close, long-lasting friendship.

Gemini And Virgo’s Dating Compatibility

When Gemini and Virgo first meet, they’ll be attracted to each other’s knowledge and curiosity about the world. They can spend hours talking about anything and everything and will feel like they’ve met someone who’s their intellectual match. But, as time goes on, they may realize their personalities don’t really match.

Overall, dating may be challenging for Gemini and Virgo. According to Garbis, they’re 90 degrees apart in the zodiac wheel and form a square. This is an aspect that typically leads to tension between two signs.

“They may be hypercritical of each other, not liking this or that, and not holding back their true opinions and saying things that are hurtful,” she says. “They may be better off as close friends, like siblings, instead of lovers.”

Do Gemini And Virgo Make A Good Match?

In terms of overall compatibility, Gemini and Virgo lean more towards the incompatible side. According to Ribas, this relationship will require work to maintain. Unless both partners are committed, they may just get frustrated with each other and move on. However, this relationship can bring personal growth and will teach each partner about what they really want and need in a relationship. At the end of the day, Gemini and Virgo would be better off as friends than long-term romantic partners.

Sources:

Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils

Mitzye Ramos Ribas, astrologer and owner of Tarot del Corazón

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic